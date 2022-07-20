Former India spinner Nooshin Al Khadeer gears up for new u-19 challenge

For former India off-spinner Nooshin Al Khadeer, it will be a “different kind of a challenge” when she mentors the under-19 girls in the High-Performance Camp at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru from July 31 to August 31.

“Yes, it should be a great experience too, to be with young cricketers selected from across the country. India has been known for its quality spinners, and the emphasis will be on grooming the best,” Nooshin said in a chat with Sportstar.

“With the World Cup around, these young cricketers will be watched. With some of them expected to play for the senior team in two to three years, every effort will be made to make them ready for the bigger task ahead,” said Nooshin, who has 100-plus wickets in ODIs.

“I deem it a responsibility. I am keen to make a mark, having been into coaching for almost 12 years now,” said the best friend of former India captain Mithali Raj.

Nooshin led the Railways team to two titles in the 2021-22 season and the Supernovas to the Women’s IPL 2022.

“Definitely, women’s cricket is looking up, and the right things are happening at the right time for sure,” the Chief Office Superintendent in South Central Railway (Secunderabad) said.

“Well, being a former India player doesn’t mean one can be complacent or overconfident. I have a task cut out, and I am ready to justify the faith reposed in me,” she said.

On the overall standard of women’s cricket, Nooshin felt that the game sense of the young talent, especially in the under-19 and under-16 groups, was just amazing. “Understanding the game better and that power-hitting by some of them is simply stunning,” she added.

“Being impactful in my job is my first priority. Honestly, I don’t take up any assignment with a specific goal other than giving more than 100 percent and contributing to the success of whichever team I am coaching,” Nooshin added.

On whether she missed Mithali on the field after the latter’s retirement, the former India star signed off with a big smile, saying it was far easier to meet her when she was playing than now when she is busier.