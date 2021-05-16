Former Saurashtra cricketer and BCCI referee Rajendrasinh Jadeja passes away

Former Saurashtra all-rounder Rajendrasinh Jadeja, 66, passed away on Sunday after battling COVID-19.

“Rajendrasinh Jadeja was the man with quality, style, ethics and great cricketing capabilities. His dedication and contribution to Cricket shall be remembered forever," former BCCI and Saurashtra Cricket Association (SCA) secretary Niranjan Shah said.

Rajendrasinh - a right-arm medium pacer - played for Saurashtra between 1974-75 to 1986-87. He recorded 1536 runs and 134 wickets in 50 first class matches while registering 104 runs and 14 wickets from 11 List A appearances.

READ: DDCA offers its premises for fight against COVID-19

Besides his professional cricket career, he has also served as BCCI’s official Referee in over 100 domestic matches. He has worked as a selector, coach and team manager of Saurashtra Cricket Association.

President of Saurashtra Cricket Association Jaydev Shah said: “It is an immense loss to the world of cricket. Rajendra Sir was one of the finest men I have met. I am fortunate to play many matches having him as our head coach, manager and mentor.”