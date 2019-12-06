Cricket Cricket Ganguly: Pink ball matches can't replace traditional Tests India beat Bangladesh by an innings and 46 runs in its maiden Day/Night Test at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Team Sportstar 06 December, 2019 15:42 IST Sourav Ganguly responded to CA's proposal on holding day-night Tests during India’s 2021 tour Down Under. - AFP Team Sportstar 06 December, 2019 15:42 IST A day after Cricket Australia (CA) announced its intentions to request the BCCI to agree for more than one Day/Night Test during India’s 2021 tour Down Under, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has said he is yet to hear "anything officially" from Cricket Australia."Two out of four will be a bit too much...it can’t replace traditional Test matches. But we can have one Pink Test every series,” Ganguly said during the ‘India Today Conclave (East)’ in Kolkata.A CA delegation, led by its Chairman Earl Eddings, will meet BCCI top brass during the three-match ODI series in India starting January 14 next year.India beat Bangladesh by an innings and 46 runs in its maiden Day/Night Test in Kolkata.With inputs from PTI Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.