Ganguly: Pink ball matches can't replace traditional Tests

A day after Cricket Australia (CA) announced its intentions to request the BCCI to agree for more than one Day/Night Test during India’s 2021 tour Down Under, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has said he is yet to hear "anything officially" from Cricket Australia.

"Two out of four will be a bit too much...it can’t replace traditional Test matches. But we can have one Pink Test every series,” Ganguly said during the ‘India Today Conclave (East)’ in Kolkata.

A CA delegation, led by its Chairman Earl Eddings, will meet BCCI top brass during the three-match ODI series in India starting January 14 next year.

India beat Bangladesh by an innings and 46 runs in its maiden Day/Night Test in Kolkata.

