Brian Lara: Bob Willis will be in my memory for a long time

Recalling what the likes of Ian Botham and Michael Atherton told him, Brian Lara paid rich tribute to the former England fast bowler and captain, Bob Willis who passed away on Wednesday.

“Bob Willis is former great from England. He was before my time, but I have listened to the intimate remarks from people like Ian Botham, Michael Atherton that he (Willis) was pivotal in England moving forward, especially in the fast bowling department," Lara said.

READ| Bob Willis made the ball speak for him, says Kapil Dev

“He laid the foundation and a lot look at him as sort of a father figure in that department. Ian Botham told me that there was only one fast bowler in his team and that was Bob Willis; there were a lot of medium-pacers, but Willis was the fast bowler.”

Also recalling his World record Test match score of 400 not out against England in 2004, Lara said: "It’s not selfishness, but every time I listen to that statement he (Willis) made when I swept the ball from Gareth Batty to backward square leg for a single and reach 400 at Antigua. Willis said then 'That may be the most significant single in the history of Test cricket.' I remember that like it was yesterday and he will be in my memory for a long time."