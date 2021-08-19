Goa adds Ranjane, Wagh, Kerkar to squad for upcoming domestic season

Goa has roped in all-rounder Shubham Ranjane, pacer Shrikant Wagh and wicketkeeper-batsman Eknath Kerkar as its outstation players for the forthcoming domestic season.

Ranjane has played 12 first-class matches for Maharashtra since making his debut in 2016 and has made 513 runs and claimed five wickets in his career so far.

Wagh's addition will lend a lot of experience to the Goa setup, with the left-arm seamer entering his 15th season as a player, having picked up 161 wickets in 64 matches during his time with Vidarbha.

ALSO READ | Anshuman Rath in line to represent Odisha in domestic season

The move to Goa, however, will hopefully be most productive for Kerkar, who has only two first-class appearances under his belt, since debuting for Mumbai in 2018.

The team will travel to Puducherry for an invitational tournament on Friday - where there will be multi-format games and after that a call on the captain will be taken, GCA secretary Vipul Phadke told Sportstar.

The association had shortlisted Mansur Ali and Shaun Tait for the role of bowling coach, but with Tait joining Afghanistan, no decision has been taken yet.