Harry Brook added in England ODI squad vs New Zealand, Ireland

Middle-order batter Harry Brook has been added to England’s ODI squad against New Zealand in the upcoming four-match series on Wednesday.

Brook has been added as a ‘batting cover’ in the series against Kiwis and has also been named in the 13-man squad for the Ireland series.

The 24-year-old was initially not included for New Zealand one-dayers and in the provisional World Cup squad but has seemed to impress the England management after his recent performances in The Hundred and T20Is against New Zealand, where he scored 122 runs in four matches at a strike rate of over 154.

Jonny Bairstow is nursing a shoulder issue that he got during the T20I series that might push England management to rest him for the upcoming matches and get ready for the World Cup.

England will be playing three ODIs at home against Ireland later in this month in which Zak Crawley will be making his captaincy debut.

It is England’s second-string side with no World Cup-bound players in it.

Updated Engand squad vs New Zealand ODIs Jos Buttler (captain), Moeen Ali, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey, Mark Wood, Chris Woakes, Harry Brook (batting cover)

England squad vs Ireland: Rehan Ahmed, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Zak Crawley (c), Ben Duckett (vc), Sam Hain, Will Jacks, Craig Overton, Matthew Potts, Phil Salt, George Scrimshaw, Jamie Smith, Luke Wood