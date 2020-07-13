Cricket Cricket How Gary Kirsten's advice shaped Virat Kohli's batting Former India coach Gary Kirsten, who guided the MS Dhoni-led side to the 2011 World Cup title, played a huge role in shaping Virat Kohli's game. Team Sportstar 13 July, 2020 17:59 IST Virat Kohli with coach Gary Kirsten during a practice session at the IIT ground in Chennai ahead of the 2011 World Cup match against West Indies. (FILE PHOTO) - R Senthil Kumar Team Sportstar 13 July, 2020 17:59 IST Former India coach Gary Kirsten revealed the coaching advice he gave to Virat Kohli when the current India skipper entered the international arena as a youngster. “When I met Virat first up, he had great abilities and talent and he was a young guy. But I kind of knew straight away that he wasn’t operating in the best version of himself. So we had a number of discussions," Kirsten said while speaking on The RK Show.The South African, who guided the MS Dhoni-led side to the 2011 World Cup title narrated an incident that changed Kohli's approach towards batting. India tour of Australia: Sourav Ganguly hoping for a shorter quarantine period for Kohli & Co. “I’ll never forget one, when we were playing an ODI series against Sri Lanka, and he was batting beautifully and he was on 30-odd not out. He then decided that he would try and hit the (bowler) over long on’s head for six. And he got holed out. “I just said to him, “If you’re going to take your cricket to the next level, you need to hit that ball down the ground for one. You know you can hit a lot of balls up the ground, but there’s a lot of risk attached to that.” I think he took that on board, he got a hundred in the next one-day in Kolkata," he said. “Our relationship was formulated around him as a young player coming in, and me trying to say to him that he has a long way to go and to build in some consistent behaviours into the way he played this game," Kirsten added. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos