ENG vs NZ: Conway smashes hundred on ODI World Cup debut

New Zealand opener Devon Conway smashed a century on his ODI World Cup debut against England at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

The left-hander is the 15th batter to achieve the feat in World Cups and the fouth Kiwi batter after Glenn Turner, Nathan Astle and Scott Styris. Conway reached the mark off just 83 balls on the back of 13 fours and two sixes.

Conway eventually finished unbeaten on 152, during a thumping nine-wicket win, and registered the fourth-highest score by a World Cup debutant. Conway’s knock was also the highest score by a batter in a successful chase at the World Cup.

Incidentally, Astle achieved the feat at the same venue during the 1996 World Cup opener against England. Australia batter Aaron Finch was the last World Cup debutant to score a century. He achieved the feat during the 2015 World Cup.