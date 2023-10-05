MagazineBuy Print

ENG vs NZ: Conway smashes hundred on ODI World Cup debut

New Zealand opener Devon Conway smashed a century on his ODI World Cup debut against England at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

Published : Oct 05, 2023 19:56 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
New Zealand’s Devon Conway in action during the opening match of ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 against England at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
New Zealand’s Devon Conway in action during the opening match of ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 against England at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI/ THE HINDU
infoIcon

New Zealand’s Devon Conway in action during the opening match of ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 against England at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI/ THE HINDU

New Zealand opener Devon Conway smashed a century on his ODI World Cup debut against England at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

The left-hander is the 15th batter to achieve the feat in World Cups and the fouth Kiwi batter after Glenn Turner, Nathan Astle and Scott Styris. Conway reached the mark off just 83 balls on the back of 13 fours and two sixes.

Conway eventually finished unbeaten on 152, during a thumping nine-wicket win, and registered the fourth-highest score by a World Cup debutant. Conway’s knock was also the highest score by a batter in a successful chase at the World Cup.

Hundreds on ODI World Cup debut: Conway, Ravindra join list of batters to record century on WC debut

ENG vs NZ LIVE SCORE

Incidentally, Astle achieved the feat at the same venue during the 1996 World Cup opener against England. Australia batter Aaron Finch was the last World Cup debutant to score a century. He achieved the feat during the 2015 World Cup.

Related Topics

Devon Conway /

ICC ODI World Cup 2023

Sunil Gavaskar: Team India needs a fifth bowling option for ODI World Cup

Sunil Gavaskar
Reliable mind: Kumar Dharmasena officiated at the 2019 World Cup final. 

From 1975 to 2019: How umpiring has evolved with World Cups

Vijay Lokapally
