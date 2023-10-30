MagazineBuy Print

ICC World Cup 2023: Afghan fans at MCA stadium dance with joy after Afghanistan’s powerful bowling performance against Sri Lanka

Comprising mostly of Pune-based students, these fans were relishing yet another praise-worthy performance from their side as it restricted Sri Lanka to 241, to put itself in a position of strength in the semifinal race. 

Published : Oct 30, 2023 18:58 IST , PUNE - 2 MINS READ

Pranay Rajiv
Pranay Rajiv
Afghanistan fans celebrating their side’s performance against Sri Lanka during the match between Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan at the MCA stadium, Pune
Afghanistan fans celebrating their side’s performance against Sri Lanka during the match between Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan at the MCA stadium, Pune | Photo Credit: VEDHAN M / THE HINDU
infoIcon

Afghanistan fans celebrating their side’s performance against Sri Lanka during the match between Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan at the MCA stadium, Pune | Photo Credit: VEDHAN M / THE HINDU

As the Afghanistan bowlers grappled the Sri Lankan batters to a chokehold in an ODI World Cup at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Monday, a smattering of Afghan fans in the stands were dancing in joy.

Comprising mostly of Pune-based students, these fans were relishing yet another praise-worthy performance from their side as it restricted Sri Lanka to 241, to put itself in a position of strength in the semifinal race. 

Cladded in their native flags, the Afghan fans were egged on by a well-researched stadium DJ, who whipped out Afghani songs at the fall of every Sri Lankan wicket, much to the joy of the Afghanis. 

“These are songs from our childhood. It reminds us of our homeland. How can we not dance to it,” said Iqbal, an Afghani student from Pune University. 

ALSO READ | World Cup 2023: Pakistan, Bangladesh strive for quick reset at Eden Gardens

The exuberance of the Afghan fans soon rubbed onto the local crowd, who slowly began to align themselves with Hashmatullah Shahidi’s side and celebrated its exploits as if it was their own team. 

After a tough initiation into ODI World Cup cricket – it won only one game in the 2015 and 2019 editions – Afghanistan has come alive this time, securing historic wins over England and Pakistan. 

For most of the Afghan fans here, this was the first opportunity to see their team in flesh and blood and the timing couldn’t have been better. 

“We are really happy with the team’s performance. We believe we are going to the semifinal. Our bowlers are amazing and our batting is also not bad. We have a good chance,” said Iqbal.

“Almost all of us used to play cricket in Afghanistan. Here also we play with our friends. It is one of the few things which helps us stay connected to our home,” added Iqbal. 

A few Afghan fans also drew the attention of the crowd due to their dapper appearances. Hasan Anwari, another Pune University student, was constantly fielding selfie requests from Indian fans. 

“The love that the Afghanistan team and fans have received from India during the World Cup is incredible. It makes us feel more at home here,” said Hasan. 

Related Topics

ICC World Cup 2023 /

ICC ODI World Cup 2023 /

Afghanistan /

Sri Lanka /

MCA

