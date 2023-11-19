Key Updates
- November 19, 2023 13:04AIRSHOW RESCHEDULED
The IAF airshow has been rescheduled. It will now take place at 1:50pm IST, reports our correspondent Shayan Acharya from the venue.
- November 19, 2023 12:55WILL DUA LIPA PERFORM AT THE ICC WORLD CUP FINAL?
Although there were initial rumours of Dua Lipa performing at the Narendra Modi Stadium, turns out she won’t be a part of the ceremony. She, however, did shoot a special segment with some players including Shubman Gill for the official broadcaster.
India vs Australia Live Score Updates, World Cup 2023 Final: Toss soon; Rohit’s men aim to extend winning run at Narendra Modi Stadium
- November 19, 2023 12:41LIGHT-AND-SOUND SHOW IN THE SECOND DRINKS BREAK!
For 90 seconds during the second innings break, the roof of the stadium will be used as a canvas for an internationally programmed lights-and-laser show.
The show would use advanced multimedia technology from a firm in the UK. These high-tech installations have already been used at World Expos, National Day celebrations, 4D immersive cinemas, and high-profile marketing campaigns.
- November 19, 2023 12:26PRITAM TAKES OVER DURING THE INNINGS BREAK
Leading music director Pritam and his entourage of 500-plus dancers will perform a medley of songs. The finale will see Pritam belt out Dil Jashn Bole, the anthem of this World Cup.
(In picture: Pritam Chakraborty)
Jonita Gandhi, Nakash Aziz, Amit Mishra, Akasa Singh, and Tushar Joshi will also be a part of the power-packed lineup.
(In picture: Singer Jonita Gandhi)
The singers will take a lap of the ground on customised floats, giving the audience an immersive experience. The dancers will create formations on the field of play to create a visual delight.
Subject to a final curation by Pritam, Deva Deva, Kesariya, Lehra Do, Jeetega Jeetega, Nagada Nagada, Dhoom Machale, and Dangal are the songs which have been suggested to him.
- November 19, 2023 12:23PARADE OF CHAMPIONS
The BCCI is going to honour all the World Cup-winning skippers. Twenty-second reel highlights of their winning moment will be played out on the big screen as the former captains recount their World Cup triumph.
BCCI officials will then proceed to felicitate them with a special blazer representing the ICC CWC 23.
- November 19, 2023 12:16GOTILO!
Playback singer and lyricist Aditya Gadhvi of Khalasi fame will be performing during the first innings’ drinks break.
- November 19, 2023 11:57CLOSING CEREMONY WITH A TWIST!
Unlike most World Cups, there won’t be a closing ceremony ahead of the start of the match.
The pre-match period is reserved for a 10-minute airshow by the Suryakiran team of the Indian Air Force that pays tribute to ‘New India’. It is the only nine-hawk acrobatic team in Asia!
The team will be led by Flight Commander and Deputy Team Leader Wing Commander Sidesh Kartik.
A number of people, in fact, spotted the air salute drills on the eve of the game, and an advisory was issued saying the airspace will remain closed for 45 minutes today.
This is a picture of the Indian Air Force C-17 Globemaster leading nine Suryakiran aircrafts during the Air Force Day celebration at Sangam on October 8, 2023 (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh)
- November 19, 2023 11:52MAIN PERFORMERS IN THE ICC WORLD CUP FINAL 2023
- Pre-Match: Suryakiran IAF airshow
- First Innings Drinks Break: Aditya Gadhvi
- Mid-Innings: Pritam, Jonita Gandhi, Nakash Aziz, Amit Mishra, Akasa Singh, Tushar Joshi
