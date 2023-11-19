November 19, 2023 12:26

PRITAM TAKES OVER DURING THE INNINGS BREAK

Leading music director Pritam and his entourage of 500-plus dancers will perform a medley of songs. The finale will see Pritam belt out Dil Jashn Bole, the anthem of this World Cup.

image (4).jpg

(In picture: Pritam Chakraborty)

Jonita Gandhi, Nakash Aziz, Amit Mishra, Akasa Singh, and Tushar Joshi will also be a part of the power-packed lineup.

image (3).jpg

(In picture: Singer Jonita Gandhi)

The singers will take a lap of the ground on customised floats, giving the audience an immersive experience. The dancers will create formations on the field of play to create a visual delight.

Subject to a final curation by Pritam, Deva Deva, Kesariya, Lehra Do, Jeetega Jeetega, Nagada Nagada, Dhoom Machale, and Dangal are the songs which have been suggested to him.