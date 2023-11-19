MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

India vs Australia final LIVE Updates, ICC World Cup 2023 Closing Ceremony: Indian Air Force show rescheduled to 1.50pm; Pritam, Jonita to perform

ICC World Cup final closing ceremony: Find live updates of the performances by various artists ahead of and during India vs Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Updated : Nov 19, 2023 13:07 IST

Team Sportstar
Ground staff at the Narendra Modi Stadium before the start of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 final.
Ground staff at the Narendra Modi Stadium before the start of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 final. | Photo Credit: PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav
lightbox-info

Ground staff at the Narendra Modi Stadium before the start of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 final. | Photo Credit: PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the closing ceremony of the ICC World Cup final between India and Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

  • November 19, 2023 13:04
    AIRSHOW RESCHEDULED

    The IAF airshow has been rescheduled. It will now take place at 1:50pm IST, reports our correspondent Shayan Acharya from the venue.

  • November 19, 2023 12:55
    WILL DUA LIPA PERFORM AT THE ICC WORLD CUP FINAL?

    Although there were initial rumours of Dua Lipa performing at the Narendra Modi Stadium, turns out she won’t be a part of the ceremony. She, however, did shoot a special segment with some players including Shubman Gill for the official broadcaster.

  • November 19, 2023 12:45
    FOLLOW ALL THE MATCH UPDATES HERE

    India vs Australia Live Score Updates, World Cup 2023 Final: Toss soon; Rohit’s men aim to extend winning run at Narendra Modi Stadium

    India vs Australia Final Live Score: Check world cup final updates, scorecard and highlights from the IND vs AUS match being played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

  • November 19, 2023 12:41
    LIGHT-AND-SOUND SHOW IN THE SECOND DRINKS BREAK!

    For 90 seconds during the second innings break, the roof of the stadium will be used as a canvas for an internationally programmed lights-and-laser show.

    The show would use advanced multimedia technology from a firm in the UK. These high-tech installations have already been used at World Expos, National Day celebrations, 4D immersive cinemas, and high-profile marketing campaigns.

  • November 19, 2023 12:26
    PRITAM TAKES OVER DURING THE INNINGS BREAK

    Leading music director Pritam and his entourage of 500-plus dancers will perform a medley of songs. The finale will see Pritam belt out Dil Jashn Bole, the anthem of this World Cup.

    image (4).jpg

    (In picture: Pritam Chakraborty)

    Jonita Gandhi, Nakash Aziz, Amit Mishra, Akasa Singh, and Tushar Joshi will also be a part of the power-packed lineup.

    image (3).jpg

    (In picture: Singer Jonita Gandhi)

    The singers will take a lap of the ground on customised floats, giving the audience an immersive experience. The dancers will create formations on the field of play to create a visual delight.

    Subject to a final curation by Pritam, Deva Deva, Kesariya, Lehra Do, Jeetega Jeetega, Nagada Nagada, Dhoom Machale, and Dangal are the songs which have been suggested to him.

  • November 19, 2023 12:23
    PARADE OF CHAMPIONS

    The BCCI is going to honour all the World Cup-winning skippers. Twenty-second reel highlights of their winning moment will be played out on the big screen as the former captains recount their World Cup triumph.

    BCCI officials will then proceed to felicitate them with a special blazer representing the ICC CWC 23.

  • November 19, 2023 12:16
    GOTILO!

    Playback singer and lyricist Aditya Gadhvi of Khalasi fame will be performing during the first innings’ drinks break.

  • November 19, 2023 11:57
    CLOSING CEREMONY WITH A TWIST!

    Unlike most World Cups, there won’t be a closing ceremony ahead of the start of the match.

    The pre-match period is reserved for a 10-minute airshow by the Suryakiran team of the Indian Air Force that pays tribute to ‘New India’. It is the only nine-hawk acrobatic team in Asia!

    The team will be led by Flight Commander and Deputy Team Leader Wing Commander Sidesh Kartik.

    A number of people, in fact, spotted the air salute drills on the eve of the game, and an advisory was issued saying the airspace will remain closed for 45 minutes today.

    image (2).jpg

    This is a picture of the Indian Air Force C-17 Globemaster leading nine Suryakiran aircrafts during the Air Force Day celebration at Sangam on October 8, 2023 (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh)

  • November 19, 2023 11:52
    MAIN PERFORMERS IN THE ICC WORLD CUP FINAL 2023

    - Pre-Match: Suryakiran IAF airshow

    - First Innings Drinks Break: Aditya Gadhvi

    - Mid-Innings: Pritam, Jonita Gandhi, Nakash Aziz, Amit Mishra, Akasa Singh, Tushar Joshi

Related Topics

ICC ODI World Cup 2023

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs AUS Final Toss Updates, World Cup 2023: Will coin flip favour Rohit Sharma or Pat Cummins?
    Team Sportstar
  2. India vs Australia final LIVE Updates, ICC World Cup 2023 Closing Ceremony: Indian Air Force show rescheduled to 1.50pm; Pritam, Jonita to perform
    Team Sportstar
  3. India vs Australia Live Score Updates, World Cup 2023 Final: Toss at 1:30pm; Rohit & Co aims to continue winning run at Narendra Modi Stadium
    Team Sportstar
  4. How have India and Australia fared in PowerPlay in ODI World Cup 2023?
    Team Sportstar
  5. India vs Australia, World Cup final: Keep calm and play cricket, says captain Rohit before summit clash
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

ICC World Cup 2023: In ‘Spirit of the Game’ debate, Shakib could have been everybody’s hero with some leniency

Ayon Sengupta
Batter’s worst nightmare: Mohammed Shami is currently India’s highest wicket-taker in World Cups, having gone past Zaheer Khan and Javagal Srinath.

Mohammed Shami – The Annihilator Unabated

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on ICC World Cup 2023

  1. How have India and Australia fared in PowerPlay in ODI World Cup 2023?
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs AUS Final Toss Updates, World Cup 2023: Will coin flip favour Rohit Sharma or Pat Cummins?
    Team Sportstar
  3. India vs Australia final LIVE Updates, ICC World Cup 2023 Closing Ceremony: Indian Air Force show rescheduled to 1.50pm; Pritam, Jonita to perform
    Team Sportstar
  4. ODI World Cup: Full list of Player of the Tournament award winners from 1992 to 2019
    Team Sportstar
  5. ODI World Cup Finals: Full list of Player of the Match award winners from 1975 to 2019
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs AUS Final Toss Updates, World Cup 2023: Will coin flip favour Rohit Sharma or Pat Cummins?
    Team Sportstar
  2. India vs Australia final LIVE Updates, ICC World Cup 2023 Closing Ceremony: Indian Air Force show rescheduled to 1.50pm; Pritam, Jonita to perform
    Team Sportstar
  3. India vs Australia Live Score Updates, World Cup 2023 Final: Toss at 1:30pm; Rohit & Co aims to continue winning run at Narendra Modi Stadium
    Team Sportstar
  4. How have India and Australia fared in PowerPlay in ODI World Cup 2023?
    Team Sportstar
  5. India vs Australia, World Cup final: Keep calm and play cricket, says captain Rohit before summit clash
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment