ICC World Cup 2023 Most Runs: Full list of top run-scorers after IND vs NZ semifinal; Kohli on top, Rohit fifth

India’s Virat Kohli, who struck a record 50th ODI century during the semifinal against New Zealand in Mumbai on Wednesday, is the leading run-scorer of the 2023 Cricket World Cup.

Kohli also broke the record for scoring the most runs in a single edition of the ODI World Cup, going past Sachin Tendulkar.

South Africa’s Quinton de Kock is second on the list of the highest run-getters in the tournament, followed by Rachin Ravindra and Daryl Mitchell of New Zealand. India skipper Rohit Sharma is fifth on the list.

Batter Mat Runs Average Strike Rate Highest Virat Kohli (IND) 10 711 101.57 90.68 117 Quinton de Kock (SA) 9 591 65.66 109.24 174 Rachin Ravindra (NZ) 10 578 64.22 106.44 123* Daryl Mitchell (NZ) 10 552 69.00 111.06 134 Rohit Sharma (IND) 10 550 55.00 124.15 131 Shreyas Iyer (IND) 10 526 75.14 113.11 128* David Warner (AUS) 9 499 55.44 105.49 163 Rassie van der Dussen (SA) 9 442 55.25 88.57 133 Mitchell Marsh (AUS) 8 426 60.85 109.51 177* Dawid Malan (ENG) 9 404 44.88 101.00 140