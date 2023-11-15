MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

ICC World Cup 2023 Most Runs: Full list of top run-scorers after IND vs NZ semifinal; Kohli on top, Rohit fifth

South Africa’s Quinton de Kock is second on the list of the highest run-getters in the tournament, followed by Rachin Ravindra and Daryl Mitchell of New Zealand. India skipper Rohit Sharma is fifth on the list.

Published : Nov 15, 2023 22:55 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Virat Kohli plays a shot.
India’s Virat Kohli plays a shot. | Photo Credit: ANI
infoIcon

India’s Virat Kohli plays a shot. | Photo Credit: ANI

India’s Virat Kohli, who struck a record 50th ODI century during the semifinal against New Zealand in Mumbai on Wednesday, is the leading run-scorer of the 2023 Cricket World Cup.

Kohli also broke the record for scoring the most runs in a single edition of the ODI World Cup, going past Sachin Tendulkar.

South Africa’s Quinton de Kock is second on the list of the highest run-getters in the tournament, followed by Rachin Ravindra and Daryl Mitchell of New Zealand. India skipper Rohit Sharma is fifth on the list.

Batter Mat Runs Average Strike Rate Highest
Virat Kohli (IND) 10 711 101.57 90.68 117
Quinton de Kock (SA) 9 591 65.66 109.24 174
Rachin Ravindra (NZ) 10 578 64.22 106.44 123*
Daryl Mitchell (NZ) 10 552 69.00 111.06 134
Rohit Sharma (IND) 10 550 55.00 124.15 131
Shreyas Iyer (IND) 10 526 75.14 113.11 128*
David Warner (AUS) 9 499 55.44 105.49 163
Rassie van der Dussen (SA) 9 442 55.25 88.57 133
Mitchell Marsh (AUS) 8 426 60.85 109.51 177*
Dawid Malan (ENG) 9 404 44.88 101.00 140

Related Topics

ICC ODI World Cup 2023

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ICC World Cup 2023 Most Runs: Full list of top run-scorers after IND vs NZ semifinal; Kohli on top, Rohit fifth
    Team Sportstar
  2. SA vs AUS, ODI World Cup 2023: Can South Africa overcome its knockout phobia and Australia?
    Ashwin Achal
  3. Most wickets for India in single edititon of ODI World Cup: Shami breaks Zaheer Khan’s record
    Team Sportstar
  4. List of best ODI bowling figures for India: Shami goes top with 7/57 vs NZ, overtakes Binny
    Team Sportstar
  5. Best ODI bowling figures: Shami’s 7/57 in India vs New Zealand World Cup 2023 semifinal takes him to no. 14 in all-time list
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

ICC World Cup 2023: In ‘Spirit of the Game’ debate, Shakib could have been everybody’s hero with some leniency

Ayon Sengupta
Batter’s worst nightmare: Mohammed Shami is currently India’s highest wicket-taker in World Cups, having gone past Zaheer Khan and Javagal Srinath.

Mohammed Shami – The Annihilator Unabated

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on ICC World Cup 2023

  1. List of best ODI bowling figures for India: Shami goes top with 7/57 vs NZ, overtakes Binny
    Team Sportstar
  2. ICC World Cup 2023 Most Runs: Full list of top run-scorers after IND vs NZ semifinal; Kohli on top, Rohit fifth
    Team Sportstar
  3. ICC World Cup 2023 Most Wickets: Full list of top wicket-takers after IND vs NZ semifinal; Shami on top, Zampa second
    Team Sportstar
  4. Mohammed Shami records best ODI bowling figures for India with 7/57 against New Zealand
    Team Sportstar
  5. Most wickets for India in single edititon of ODI World Cup: Shami breaks Zaheer Khan’s record
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ICC World Cup 2023 Most Runs: Full list of top run-scorers after IND vs NZ semifinal; Kohli on top, Rohit fifth
    Team Sportstar
  2. SA vs AUS, ODI World Cup 2023: Can South Africa overcome its knockout phobia and Australia?
    Ashwin Achal
  3. Most wickets for India in single edititon of ODI World Cup: Shami breaks Zaheer Khan’s record
    Team Sportstar
  4. List of best ODI bowling figures for India: Shami goes top with 7/57 vs NZ, overtakes Binny
    Team Sportstar
  5. Best ODI bowling figures: Shami’s 7/57 in India vs New Zealand World Cup 2023 semifinal takes him to no. 14 in all-time list
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment