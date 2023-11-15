ICC World Cup 2023 Most Runs: Full list of top run-scorers after IND vs NZ semifinal; Kohli on top, Rohit fifth

India’s Virat Kohli, who struck a record 50th ODI century during the semifinal against New Zealand in Mumbai on Wednesday, is the leading run-scorer of the 2023 Cricket World Cup.
Kohli also broke the record for scoring the most runs in a single edition of the ODI World Cup, going past Sachin Tendulkar.
South Africa’s Quinton de Kock is second on the list of the highest run-getters in the tournament, followed by Rachin Ravindra and Daryl Mitchell of New Zealand. India skipper Rohit Sharma is fifth on the list.
|Batter
|Mat
|Runs
|Average
|Strike Rate
|Highest
|Virat Kohli (IND)
|10
|711
|101.57
|90.68
|117
|Quinton de Kock (SA)
|9
|591
|65.66
|109.24
|174
|Rachin Ravindra (NZ)
|10
|578
|64.22
|106.44
|123*
|Daryl Mitchell (NZ)
|10
|552
|69.00
|111.06
|134
|Rohit Sharma (IND)
|10
|550
|55.00
|124.15
|131
|Shreyas Iyer (IND)
|10
|526
|75.14
|113.11
|128*
|David Warner (AUS)
|9
|499
|55.44
|105.49
|163
|Rassie van der Dussen (SA)
|9
|442
|55.25
|88.57
|133
|Mitchell Marsh (AUS)
|8
|426
|60.85
|109.51
|177*
|Dawid Malan (ENG)
|9
|404
|44.88
|101.00
|140
