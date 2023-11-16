Most wickets in ICC World Cup 2023: List of top wicket-takers after AUS vs SA semifinal; Shami remains on top, Coetzee fourth

India’s Mohammed Shami continued to be the leading wicket-taker of the 2023 ODI World Cup after Adam Zampa, who is second on the list with 22 scalps, failed to pick a wicket during the second semifinal between Australia and South Africa in Kolkata on Thursday.
Meanwhile, South African Gerald Coetzee climbed to the fourth spot, going past India’s Jasprit Bumrah, following his two-wicket haul against Australia.
Here is the list of the top wicket-takers of the 2023 ICC World Cup:
|Bowler
|Mat
|Wickets
|Econ
|Average
|BBI
|Mohammed Shami (IND)
|6
|23
|5.01
|9.13
|7/57
|Adam Zampa (AUS)
|10
|22
|5.47
|21.40
|4/8
|Dilshan Madushanka (SL)
|9
|21
|6.70
|25.00
|5/80
|Gerald Coetzee (SA)
|8
|20
|6.26
|19.80
|4/44
|Jasprit Bumrah (IND)
|10
|18
|3.98
|18.33
|4/39
|Shaheen Afridi (PAK)
|9
|18
|5.93
|26.72
|5/54
|Marco Jansen (SA)
|9
|17
|6.52
|26.47
|3/31
|Ravindra Jadeja (IND)
|10
|16
|4.25
|22.18
|5/33
|Mitchell Santner (NZ)
|10
|16
|4.84
|28.06
|5/59
|Bas de Leede (NED)
|9
|16
|7.26
|30.43
|4/62
