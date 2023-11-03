NED vs AFG, World Cup 2023: Rashid Khan suffers injury scare during match against Netherlands

Ace leg-spinner Rashid Khan suffered an injury scare during the Netherlands vs Afghanistan ODI World Cup 2023 match at the BRSABVE stadium in Lucknow.

The 25-year-old was clutching the side of his lower back as he left the field midway through the fifth over.

Rashid was fielding at mid-off during Mujeeb ur Rahman’s over when Netherlands batter Max O’Dowd defended the ball to the his left and set off for a quick single.

Rashid sprinted to his left and attempted a throw at the non-striker end after which he felt some discomfort in his lower back.

The spinner immediately made his way back into the pavilion with coach Jonathan Trott following him in.

Rashid returned to the field during the tenth over, charging in from the dugout as he dispelled any serious concerns about his back problem.