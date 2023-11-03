MagazineBuy Print

NED vs AFG, World Cup 2023: Rashid Khan suffers injury scare during match against Netherlands

The 25-year-old was clutching the side of his lower back as he left the field midway through the fifth over.

Published : Nov 03, 2023 14:32 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan practices ahead of its match against the Netherlands during the ICC World Cup Cricket in Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow on Friday.
Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan practices ahead of its match against the Netherlands during the ICC World Cup Cricket in Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow on Friday. | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR/ The Hindu
Afghanistan's Rashid Khan practices ahead of its match against the Netherlands during the ICC World Cup Cricket in Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow on Friday. | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR/ The Hindu

Ace leg-spinner Rashid Khan suffered an injury scare during the Netherlands vs Afghanistan ODI World Cup 2023 match at the BRSABVE stadium in Lucknow.

The 25-year-old was clutching the side of his lower back as he left the field midway through the fifth over.

Rashid was fielding at mid-off during Mujeeb ur Rahman’s over when Netherlands batter Max O’Dowd defended the ball to the his left and set off for a quick single.

Rashid sprinted to his left and attempted a throw at the non-striker end after which he felt some discomfort in his lower back.

The spinner immediately made his way back into the pavilion with coach Jonathan Trott following him in.

Rashid returned to the field during the tenth over, charging in from the dugout as he dispelled any serious concerns about his back problem.

ICC ODI World Cup 2023 /

Afghanistan /

Rashid Khan

Bishan Singh Bedi: There can never be one like him

Ayon Sengupta
Going steady: As the tournament reached the halfway mark, India is comfortably at the top of the points table having won all the five matches it has played. It has been an all-round performance with both the batting specialists and bowlers doing their jobs to perfection.

Sunil Gavaskar: India could end wait for ICC silverware on November 19

Sunil Gavaskar
