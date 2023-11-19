Australia beat India by six wickets at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad to lift the 2023 ODI World Cup trophy. The Aussies won a record-extending sixth title, after having won the 1987, 1999, 2003, 2007 and 2015 editions.

Opener Travis Head led the charge with a 120-ball 137 as Australia chased down a 241-run target in 43 overs to beat India in an ODI World Cup final for the second time. Ricky Ponting’s Autralian team had beaten Sourav Ganguly’s India back in 2003 in Johannesburg.

India had reached the final on the back of a 10-match winning streak and had beaten Australia in the league-stage match in Chennai last month.

Full list of ODI World Cup winners

England (2019)

Australia (2015)

India (2011)

Australia (2007)

Australia (2003)

Australia (1999)

Sri Lanka (1996)

Pakistan (1992)

Australia (1987)

India (1983)

West Indies (1979)

West Indies (1979)