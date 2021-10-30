T20 live England vs Australia LIVE Score Updates, T20 World Cup 2021: Dream11 Prediction Fantasy Team, Preview, Playing 11, Where to watch AUS vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12: Get the live cricket score, commentary, highlights and updates of ENG vs AUS from the Dubai International Stadium. SCORES× Team Sportstar Dubai Last Updated: 30 October, 2021 16:49 IST Australia will expect opener David Warner to come good against England on Saturday. - Getty Images Team Sportstar Dubai Last Updated: 30 October, 2021 16:49 IST Welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of the T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 match between England and Australia. This is Santadeep Dey, bringing you all the action as it unfolds at the Dubai International Stadium.ENG vs AUS LIVE COMMENTARYStay tuned! The ENG vs AUS live coverage begins at 7:30PM IST. Toss at 7PM.ENG vs AUS MATCH PREVIEWAn in-form England will face a buoyant Australia with Group 1 bragging rights up for grabs in a Super 12 game at the ICC Men's Twenty20 World Cup in Dubai today.Both teams are coming on the back of facile wins; Australia beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets at the same venue and England thrashed Bangladesh by eight wickets in Abu Dhabi. David Warner and Aaron Finch were big pluses against Sri Lanka. Australia was able to control the game during the middle overs through Adam Zampa and Mitchell Starc.But Sri Lanka batters targeted the fifth and sixth bowlers — Glenn Maxwell (16 off his only over) and Marcus Stoinis (0-35 off three overs). England will look to exploit the potential fifth-bowler weakness. Pat Cummins, however, indicated that Australia is unlikely to change combination."Maxy (Maxwell) bowling one in the first six, that means now Starcy (Starc) can have an extra over through the middle. You saw he took a couple of wickets in the middle overs. We were able to do that because of Maxy," Cummins said on Friday.READ | Virat Kohli hits out at social media trolls, calls them 'spineless' On the flip side, England's bowling attack has been ruthless. Moeen Ali and Chris Woakes toppled Bangladesh with combined figures of 3 for 27 in the PowerPlay. Moeen has bowled all seven of his overs on the trot - four in a row against the West Indies, and three more against Bangladesh. The matchup between Warner and Moeen will be crucial.Tymal Mills has been incisive at the death. England's batting has looked in good shape but hasn't been put under pressure. A top-of-the-table clash with Australia could be a timely litmus test. All five matches held in Dubai at this World Cup have been won by the side batting second.ALSO READ | De Kock returns to South Africa XI, take the knee "There's always an advantage in chasing, statistically, regardless of the country that you're playing in," Eoin Morgan said."We've only played one night game so far, and there was actually no dew for the whole evening, even though the game didn't go the whole duration." The winner of this match will inch closer to the semifinals.- Ayan AcharyaENG vs AUS PREDICTED XIEngland: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (wk/vc), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan (c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Tymal MillsAustralia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Marsh, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins (vc), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh HazlewoodENG vs AUS DREAM11 PREDICTIONWicketkeeper: Jos ButtlerBatters: Jason Roy, David Warner (vc), Steve SmithAll-rounders: Glenn Maxwell, Moeen Ali (c), Liam LivingstoneBowlers: Adam Zampa, Tymal Mills, Mitchell Starc, Josh HazlewoodTeam Composition: ENG: 5, AUS: 6 Credits left: 0.5 Australia's Marcus Stoinis, left, and Matthew Wade celebrate winning a Twenty20 World Cup match against South Africa in Abu Dhabi on October 23. - AP ENG vs AUS HEAD-TO-HEAD STATSSpan: 2005-2021Matches: 19Won: Australia - 10, England - 8, No Result - 1In T20 WCs: England - 1, Australia - 1Highest Score (ENG) vs AUS: 221Lowest Score (ENG) vs AUS: 111Highest Score (AUS) vs ENG: 248Lowest Score (AUS) vs ENG: 79STARS OF ENG vs AUS (OVERALL)RankBest BatsmenTeamsRuns Scored1.Aaron FinchAustralia5502.Jos ButtlerEngland3213.Cameron WhiteAustralia305RankBest BowlersTeamsWickets Taken1.Mitchell JohnsonAustralia112.Adil RashidEngland103.Nathan Coulter-NileAustralia8ENG vs AUS SQUADSEngland: Eoin Morgan (c), Moeen Ali, Jonathan Bairstow, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler (vc), Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Tymal Mills, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark WoodReserves: Liam Dawson, James Vince, Reece Topley Australia: Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins (vc), Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam ZampaReserves: Dan Christian, Nathan Ellis, Daniel SamsWHERE TO WATCH T20 WORLD CUP 2021 ENG vs AUS LIVE?The England vs Australia match will be aired LIVE on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada. The match will also be live streamed on Hotstar.