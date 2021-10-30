England vs Australia LIVE Score Updates, T20 World Cup 2021: Dream11 Prediction Fantasy Team, Preview, Playing 11, Where to watch

Welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of the T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 match between England and Australia. This is Santadeep Dey, bringing you all the action as it unfolds at the Dubai International Stadium.

ENG vs AUS MATCH PREVIEW

An in-form England will face a buoyant Australia with Group 1 bragging rights up for grabs in a Super 12 game at the ICC Men's Twenty20 World Cup in Dubai today.

Both teams are coming on the back of facile wins; Australia beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets at the same venue and England thrashed Bangladesh by eight wickets in Abu Dhabi. David Warner and Aaron Finch were big pluses against Sri Lanka. Australia was able to control the game during the middle overs through Adam Zampa and Mitchell Starc.

But Sri Lanka batters targeted the fifth and sixth bowlers — Glenn Maxwell (16 off his only over) and Marcus Stoinis (0-35 off three overs). England will look to exploit the potential fifth-bowler weakness. Pat Cummins, however, indicated that Australia is unlikely to change combination.

"Maxy (Maxwell) bowling one in the first six, that means now Starcy (Starc) can have an extra over through the middle. You saw he took a couple of wickets in the middle overs. We were able to do that because of Maxy," Cummins said on Friday.

On the flip side, England's bowling attack has been ruthless. Moeen Ali and Chris Woakes toppled Bangladesh with combined figures of 3 for 27 in the PowerPlay. Moeen has bowled all seven of his overs on the trot - four in a row against the West Indies, and three more against Bangladesh. The matchup between Warner and Moeen will be crucial.

Tymal Mills has been incisive at the death. England's batting has looked in good shape but hasn't been put under pressure. A top-of-the-table clash with Australia could be a timely litmus test. All five matches held in Dubai at this World Cup have been won by the side batting second.

"There's always an advantage in chasing, statistically, regardless of the country that you're playing in," Eoin Morgan said.

"We've only played one night game so far, and there was actually no dew for the whole evening, even though the game didn't go the whole duration."

The winner of this match will inch closer to the semifinals.

- Ayan Acharya

ENG vs AUS PREDICTED XI

England: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (wk/vc), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan (c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Tymal Mills

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Marsh, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins (vc), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

Australia's Marcus Stoinis, left, and Matthew Wade celebrate winning a Twenty20 World Cup match against South Africa in Abu Dhabi on October 23. - AP

ENG vs AUS HEAD-TO-HEAD STATS

Span: 2005-2021

Matches: 19

Won: Australia - 10, England - 8, No Result - 1

In T20 WCs: England - 1, Australia - 1

Highest Score (ENG) vs AUS: 221

Lowest Score (ENG) vs AUS: 111

Highest Score (AUS) vs ENG: 248

Lowest Score (AUS) vs ENG: 79

STARS OF ENG vs AUS (OVERALL)

Rank Best Batsmen Teams Runs Scored 1. Aaron Finch Australia 550 2. Jos Buttler England 321 3. Cameron White Australia 305 Rank Best Bowlers Teams Wickets Taken 1. Mitchell Johnson Australia 11 2. Adil Rashid England 10 3. Nathan Coulter-Nile Australia 8

ENG vs AUS SQUADS

England: Eoin Morgan (c), Moeen Ali, Jonathan Bairstow, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler (vc), Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Tymal Mills, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood

Reserves: Liam Dawson, James Vince, Reece Topley

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins (vc), Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa



Reserves: Dan Christian, Nathan Ellis, Daniel Sams

