T20 World Cup: NZ opener Mitchell lauds Neesham for turning the game in Black Caps' favour

New Zealand opener Daryl Mitchell was excited after emerging as the player of the match in New Zealand's memorable win against England in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup semifinal.

"Obviously any game you win for your country is pretty special, let alone to do it in a World Cup semi," Mitchell said."It's nice to contribute and help us get over the line, but we know we have got another big one coming up in a couple of days, which we're pretty excited about."

Mitchell singled out all-rounder James Neesham for turning the game in the Black Caps' favour. "The way Jimmy came out and struck the ball was pretty special. It got us some momentum hitting up until the last few overs," he said.

"We always knew the rate was pretty high at that stage. His knock was special in helping us get the win."

READ: ENG vs NZ, T20 World Cup Semifinal 1: Mitchell, Neesham power New Zealand into final

England captain Eoin Morgan, despite admitting it was a bitter pill to swallow, also complimented Neesham for his cameo.

"We are devastated. To be on the wrong side of a close game is not easy to take. We fought unbelievably well today on a wicket that didn't necessarily suit our batting, but we managed to post in and around a par score. We were brilliant with the ball," Morgan said.

"We were right in the game probably until Jimmy Neesham came to the wicket, if not ahead of the game. I think throughout those innings everybody struggled to clear the ropes on both sides, and I think that was just the nature of the pitch. You have to take your hat off to him. He played really well."