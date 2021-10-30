England vs Australia, T20 World Cup 2021 LIVE: AUS vs ENG Playing XI prediction, Dream11 Fantasy team, Toss info

Australia will face England in their third T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Group 1 match in Dubai on Saturday.

Here's a look at the predicted playing XIs from this match.

PREDICTED XI

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch, Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Marsh, Matthew Wade, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

England: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler, Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Tymal Mills



AUS vs ENG DREAM11 FANTASY TEAM

Wicketkeeper: Jos Buttler

Batters: Jason Roy, David Warner (vc), Steve Smith

All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell, Moeen Ali (c), Liam Livingstone

Bowlers: Adam Zampa, Tymal Mills, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood

Team Composition: ENG: 5, AUS: 6 Credits left: 0.5

SQUADS

England Squad: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler(w), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan(c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Tymal Mills, David Willey, Tom Curran, Mark Wood, Sam Billings

Australia Squad: David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Glenn Maxwell, Steven Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Marsh, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Kane Richardson, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Swepson, Josh Inglis

WHERE TO WATCH TODAY'S MATCH?

The T20 World Cup 2021 match between Australia and England will be aired live on the Star Sports Network at 7:30pm IST. The online live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.