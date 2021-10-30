T20 World Cup News News England vs Australia, T20 World Cup 2021 LIVE: AUS vs ENG Playing XI prediction, Dream11 Fantasy team, Toss info T20 World Cup 2021, ENG vs AUS Predicted Playing 11, Squad: A look at the predictions, Playing XI and squad list ahead of T20 WC AUS vs ENG Team Sportstar 30 October, 2021 11:33 IST David Warner returned to form with a blistering fifty against Sri Lanka. - GETTY IMAGES Team Sportstar 30 October, 2021 11:33 IST Australia will face England in their third T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Group 1 match in Dubai on Saturday.Here's a look at the predicted playing XIs from this match.PREDICTED XIAustralia: David Warner, Aaron Finch, Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Marsh, Matthew Wade, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh HazlewoodREAD: England vs Australia, T20 World Cup 2021 Updates: Most runs, most wickets, head-to-head stats England: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler, Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Tymal MillsREAD: Paul Farbrace on how England went from struggling in white-ball cricket to owning the format READ: Warner shows glimpses of old as Australia maintains winning run at T20 World Cup AUS vs ENG DREAM11 FANTASY TEAMWicketkeeper: Jos ButtlerBatters: Jason Roy, David Warner (vc), Steve SmithAll-rounders: Glenn Maxwell, Moeen Ali (c), Liam LivingstoneBowlers: Adam Zampa, Tymal Mills, Mitchell Starc, Josh HazlewoodTeam Composition: ENG: 5, AUS: 6 Credits left: 0.5READ | T20 World Cup 2021: In-form England faces buoyant Australia SQUADSEngland Squad: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler(w), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan(c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Tymal Mills, David Willey, Tom Curran, Mark Wood, Sam BillingsAustralia Squad: David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Glenn Maxwell, Steven Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Marsh, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Kane Richardson, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Swepson, Josh InglisREAD: South Africa vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup 2021 Updates: Most runs, most wickets, head-to-head stats WHERE TO WATCH TODAY'S MATCH?The T20 World Cup 2021 match between Australia and England will be aired live on the Star Sports Network at 7:30pm IST. The online live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar. Read more stories on News. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :