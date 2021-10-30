England vs Australia, T20 World Cup 2021 Updates: Most runs, most wickets, head-to-head stats

Australia will meet England in their third T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Group 1 match in Dubai on Saturday.

Here's a look at the head-to-head record of the sides in T20Is.

READ: T20 World Cup 2021: In-form England faces buoyant Australia

ENG vs AUS Head to Head

Span: 2005-2021

Matches: 19

Won: Australia - 10, England - 8, No Result - 1

In T20 WCs: England - 1, Australia - 1

HS (ENG) vs AUS: 221

LS (ENG) vs AUS: 111

HS (AUS) vs ENG: 248

LS (AUS) vs ENG: 79

READ: Warner shows glimpses of old as Australia maintains winning run at T20 World Cup

Stars of the fixture (overall)

Rank Best Batsmen Teams Runs Scored 1. Aaron Finch Australia 550 2. Jos Buttler England 321 3. Cameron White Australia 305 Rank Best Bowlers Teams Wickets Taken 1. Mitchell Johnson Australia 11 2. Adil Rashid England 10 3. Nathan Coulter-Nile Australia 8



ALSO READ: T20 World Cup: The dew factor and the toss

When and where to watch today's match?

The T20 World Cup match between England and Australia will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD at 7: 30PM. The online streaming will be available on Disney+Hotstar.