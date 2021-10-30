News

England vs Australia, T20 World Cup 2021 Updates: Most runs, most wickets, head-to-head stats

AUS vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12: Australia will meet England in their Super 12 Group 1 match in Dubai on Saturday.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
30 October, 2021 06:17 IST

Australia leads the head-to-head in T20Is with 10 wins against England.   -  AGENCIES

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
30 October, 2021 06:17 IST

Australia will meet England in their third T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Group 1 match in Dubai on Saturday.

Here's a look at the head-to-head record of the sides in T20Is.

READ: T20 World Cup 2021: In-form England faces buoyant Australia

ENG vs AUS Head to Head

Span: 2005-2021

Matches: 19

Won: Australia - 10, England - 8, No Result - 1

In T20 WCs: England - 1, Australia - 1

HS (ENG) vs AUS: 221

LS (ENG) vs AUS111

HS (AUS) vs ENG: 248

LS (AUS) vs ENG: 79

READ: Warner shows glimpses of old as Australia maintains winning run at T20 World Cup

Stars of the fixture (overall)

Rank

Best Batsmen

Teams

Runs Scored

1.

Aaron Finch

Australia

550

2.

Jos Buttler

England

321

3.

Cameron White

Australia

305

Rank

Best Bowlers

Teams

Wickets Taken

1.

Mitchell Johnson

Australia

11

2.

Adil Rashid

England

10

3.

Nathan Coulter-Nile

Australia

8


ALSO READ: T20 World Cup: The dew factor and the toss

When and where to watch today's match?

The T20 World Cup match between England and Australia will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD at 7: 30PM. The online streaming will be available on Disney+Hotstar.

Squads:

England Squad: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler(w), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan(c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Tymal Mills, David Willey, Tom Curran, Mark Wood, Sam Billings

Australia Squad: David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Glenn Maxwell, Steven Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Marsh, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Kane Richardson, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Swepson, Josh Inglis

Read more stories on News.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App