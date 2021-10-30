T20 World Cup News News England vs Australia, T20 World Cup 2021 Updates: Most runs, most wickets, head-to-head stats AUS vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12: Australia will meet England in their Super 12 Group 1 match in Dubai on Saturday. Team Sportstar 30 October, 2021 06:17 IST Australia leads the head-to-head in T20Is with 10 wins against England. - AGENCIES Team Sportstar 30 October, 2021 06:17 IST Australia will meet England in their third T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Group 1 match in Dubai on Saturday.Here's a look at the head-to-head record of the sides in T20Is.READ: T20 World Cup 2021: In-form England faces buoyant Australia ENG vs AUS Head to HeadSpan: 2005-2021Matches: 19Won: Australia - 10, England - 8, No Result - 1In T20 WCs: England - 1, Australia - 1HS (ENG) vs AUS: 221LS (ENG) vs AUS: 111HS (AUS) vs ENG: 248LS (AUS) vs ENG: 79READ: Warner shows glimpses of old as Australia maintains winning run at T20 World Cup Stars of the fixture (overall)RankBest BatsmenTeamsRuns Scored1.Aaron FinchAustralia5502.Jos ButtlerEngland3213.Cameron WhiteAustralia305RankBest BowlersTeamsWickets Taken1.Mitchell JohnsonAustralia112.Adil RashidEngland103.Nathan Coulter-NileAustralia8ALSO READ: T20 World Cup: The dew factor and the toss When and where to watch today's match?The T20 World Cup match between England and Australia will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD at 7: 30PM. The online streaming will be available on Disney+Hotstar.Squads:England Squad: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler(w), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan(c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Tymal Mills, David Willey, Tom Curran, Mark Wood, Sam BillingsAustralia Squad: David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Glenn Maxwell, Steven Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Marsh, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Kane Richardson, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Swepson, Josh Inglis Read more stories on News. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :