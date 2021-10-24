T20 World Cup News News IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2021 LIVE Updates: Will toss favour Kohli or Babar in Dubai? T20 World Cup 2021, IND vs PAK Updates: India has won three tosses compared to Pakistan's two in the Twenty20 showpiece. Team Sportstar 24 October, 2021 11:09 IST FILE PHOTO: India's Rohit Sharma, left, and teammate KL Rahul run between the wickets during a Twenty20 World Cup warm-up match against Australia in Dubai on Wednesday. - AP Team Sportstar 24 October, 2021 11:09 IST Although Pakistan has locked horns with India on five previous occasions in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, it is yet to get the better of its archenemy in the tournament.PREVIOUS TOSS RESULTS IN T20 WORLD CUPSIndia has won the toss thrice against Pakistan in the Twenty20 showpiece.Durban 2007: Match tied. India won in bowl-out. Pakistan had won toss and elected to field.Johannesburg 2007: India won by five runs. India had elected to bat.Colombo 2012: India won by eight wickets. Pakistan had elected to bat.Dhaka 2014: India won by seven wickets. India opted to bowl.Kolkata 2016: India won by six wickets. India opted to field.RELATED IND vs PAK: Head-to-head record in World Cups IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup: Pakistan announces 12-member squad for India clash IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup: Pakistan's key players who could trouble India OTHER TOSS RESULTS IN THE PREVIOUS EDITION OF THE T20 WORLD CUP (2016)INDIA- New Zealand vs India, Match 13: India lost toss and match.- India vs Bangladesh, Match 25: India lost toss but won match.- Australia vs India, Match 31: India lost toss but won match.- India vs West Indies, Match 34 (Semifinal 2): India lost toss and match.PAKISTAN- Pakistan vs Bangladesh, Match 14: Pakistan won toss and match.- New Zealand vs Pakistan, Match 23: Pakistan lost toss and match.- Australia vs Pakistan, Match 26: Pakistan lost toss and match. WHERE TO WATCH TODAY'S MATCH?The T20 World Cup 2021 match between India and Pakistan will be aired live on the Star Sports Network at 7:30pm IST. The online live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar. Read more stories on News. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :