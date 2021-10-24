IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2021 LIVE Updates: Will toss favour Kohli or Babar in Dubai?

Although Pakistan has locked horns with India on five previous occasions in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, it is yet to get the better of its archenemy in the tournament.

PREVIOUS TOSS RESULTS IN T20 WORLD CUPS

India has won the toss thrice against Pakistan in the Twenty20 showpiece.

Durban 2007: Match tied. India won in bowl-out. Pakistan had won toss and elected to field.

Match tied. India won in bowl-out. Pakistan had won toss and elected to field. Johannesburg 2007: India won by five runs. India had elected to bat.

India won by five runs. India had elected to bat. Colombo 2012: India won by eight wickets. Pakistan had elected to bat.

India won by eight wickets. Pakistan had elected to bat. Dhaka 2014: India won by seven wickets. India opted to bowl.

India won by seven wickets. India opted to bowl. Kolkata 2016: India won by six wickets. India opted to field.



OTHER TOSS RESULTS IN THE PREVIOUS EDITION OF THE T20 WORLD CUP (2016)

INDIA

- New Zealand vs India, Match 13: India lost toss and match.

- India vs Bangladesh, Match 25: India lost toss but won match.

- Australia vs India, Match 31: India lost toss but won match.

- India vs West Indies, Match 34 (Semifinal 2): India lost toss and match.

PAKISTAN

- Pakistan vs Bangladesh, Match 14: Pakistan won toss and match.

- New Zealand vs Pakistan, Match 23: Pakistan lost toss and match.

- Australia vs Pakistan, Match 26: Pakistan lost toss and match.

WHERE TO WATCH TODAY'S MATCH?

The T20 World Cup 2021 match between India and Pakistan will be aired live on the Star Sports Network at 7:30pm IST. The online live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.