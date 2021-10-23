IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup: Pakistan announces 12-member squad for India clash

Pakistan announced its 12-member squad for the highly awaited clash against India on Saturday, a day ahead of their T20 World Cup opener in Dubai.

Babar Azam's men will take on the Virat Kohli-led side for the sixth time across seven editions of the T20 World Cup and the management has opted for a mix of experience and youth for the 'mother of all battles'.

India is undefeated in its 12 ICC T20 and ODI World Cup clashes against Pakistan.

The veteran duo of Mohammad Hafeez and Shoaib Malik made the cut into the final '12' while former skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed was left out. "Sarfaraz is a good player of spin and has good confidence of playing against India. But we considered this would be our best XI for this match.

"Shoaib Malik also plays very well on the front foot and tackles spin very well. That's why we have opted for him. Of course, Sarfaraz will get his chance in the matches to come," said skipper Babar Azam in a media interaction.

Pakistan 12-member squad: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Haider Ali

India Squad: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Rahul Chahar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammad Shami