ICC World Cup 2023 warm-up matches live streaming info: When and where to watch Pakistan vs New Zealand?

The ICC World Cup 2023 warm-up matches will begin on Friday, September 29. Three matches will be played across Guwahati, Thiruvananthapuram and Hyderabad.

Pakistan will take on New Zealand at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

When will PAK vs NZ World Cup warm-up match be played?

The ICC World Cup 2023 warm-up match between Pakistan and New Zealand will be played on Friday, September 29.

What time will PAK vs NZ World Cup warm-up match begin?

The ICC World Cup 2023 warm-up match between Pakistan and New Zealand will begin at 2:00 PM IST.

Where will PAK vs NZ World Cup warm-up match take place?

The ICC World Cup 2023 warm-up match between Pakistan and New Zealand will be held at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

Which TV channel will broadcast PAK vs NZ World Cup warm-up match Live?

The ICC World Cup 2023 warm-up match between Pakistan and New Zealand will be telecast LIVE on STAR Sports 1, STAR Sports 1 HD and STAR Sports 1 Hindi HD from 12:30 PM IST onwards. The match will begin at 2:00 PM IST.

Where to watch Live streaming of PAK vs NZ World Cup warm-up match?

The ICC World Cup 2023 warm-up match between Pakistan and New Zealand will be streamed LIVE on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.