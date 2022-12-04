India and Bangladesh will face off in the first One-Day International of a three-match series on Sunday in Mirpur.

IND VS BAN PREDICTED XI

India

The Men in Blue will be bolstered by the return of their ODI regulars Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul. In the absence of senior pacers Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj is likely to helm the pace attack along with Deepak Chahar. It will be interesting to see whether India opts to play a sixth bowling option, in which case it may have to drop Shikhar Dhawan and open with Rahul, comprising batting depth in the process.

India Predicted XI: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik.

Bangladesh

The Tigers will be without skipper Tamim Iqbal but will have the in-form Litton Das to lead them. Bangladesh will also hope that either Shoriful Islam or Ebadot Hossain step up in the absence of pace ace Taskin Ahmed. Shakib Al Hasan’s returns to the ODI fold after missing the West Indies and Zimbabwe series and will be a huge plus for the home side.

Bangladesh Predicted XI: Litton Das (c), Anamul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan, Yasir Ali, Mahmudullah, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Ebadot Hossain/Shoriful Islam.

FORM GUIDE

India

India is coming off a 0-1 defeat to New Zealand, which was its first ODI series loss in more than 10 months. Fielding an almost full-strength ODI squad for the first time since July in England, the Rohit Sharma-led side will take the series as a launchpad to begin its 2023 World Cup preparations.

Last five ODIs: L W W L W

Bangladesh

Bangladesh has had a mixed year in ODIs. While it comes into the series on the heels of a 1-2 defeat against Zimbabwe, it stunned South Africa 2-1 away and then swept West Indies 3-0 in the Caribbean. ODI cricket has been the Tigers’ strong suit of late and they will take inspiration from their 2-1 win over India when the Men in Blue last visited the country.

Last five ODIs: W L L W W