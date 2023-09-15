MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

India vs Bangladesh Live streaming info, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: When and where to watch IND vs BAN match today?

IND vs BAN Asia Cup 2023 Super Four: Here is how you can watch the India vs Bangladesh match that will be played at the R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo on Friday.

Published : Sep 15, 2023 07:43 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Virat Kohli celebrates India’s victory in the Super Fours match against Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup 2023, at R Premadasa Stadium, in Colombo on Tuesday.
India’s Virat Kohli celebrates India’s victory in the Super Fours match against Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup 2023, at R Premadasa Stadium, in Colombo on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: X @BCCI
infoIcon

India’s Virat Kohli celebrates India’s victory in the Super Fours match against Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup 2023, at R Premadasa Stadium, in Colombo on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: X @BCCI

India will face Bangladesh in its final Super Four contest at the Asia Cup 2023 in Colombo on Friday.

LIVE BLOG: Follow live scores and updates from the India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup Super 4 game at Colombo

India has already qualified for the final of the competition after wins against Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Bangladesh lost both its Super Four matches against the same two opponents and is mathematically out of contention for a finals place.

India vs Bangladesh Colombo weather Live updates

India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2023 Live Streaming Info

What time will the IND vs BAN Asia Cup Super Four match start?

The India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2023 Super Four match will start at 3:00 PM IST on Friday, September 15.

Asia Cup Super Four points table

Where can I watch the IND vs BAN Asia Cup Super Four match today?

The India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2023 match will be telecast live on the Star Sports network and will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

Where will the IND vs BAN Asia Cup Super Four match be played?

The India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2023 Super Four match will be played at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

SQUADS
INDIA: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (VC), Ravindra Jadeja, Ishan Kishan, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Md. Shami, Md. Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna
Bangladesh: Mohammad Naim, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Shamim Hossain, Afif Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed, Mahedi Hasan, Tanzid Hasan, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Anamul Haque.

Related Topics

Asia Cup 2023 /

India /

Bangladesh

Latest on Sportstar

  1. The love of playing Davis Cup is missing, now it’s like just another tournament for players: Bopanna
    PTI
  2. India vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: IND, BAN face off in last match; toss updates, when and where to watch
    Team Sportstar
  3. India vs Bangladesh Live streaming info, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: When and where to watch IND vs BAN match today?
    Team Sportstar
  4. India vs Bangladesh Live Toss Updates, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Who will coin favour today - Rohit or Shakib?
    Team Sportstar
  5. India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: IND vs BAN head-to-head record in ODIs; most runs, wickets, stats
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Deeds, not words — need of the hour for women in football

Ayon Sengupta
Neeraj Chopra underlined his claim as the greatest Indian athlete off all time as he completed his gauntlet with a World Championship gold in javelin throw — the one medal that had eluded him in his remarkable career thus far.

World Athletics Championships 2023: In the end, it does matter for team India

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. India vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: IND, BAN face off in last match; toss updates, when and where to watch
    Team Sportstar
  2. India vs Bangladesh Live Toss Updates, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Who will coin favour today - Rohit or Shakib?
    Team Sportstar
  3. India vs Bangladesh Colombo weather LIVE updates, Asia Cup 2023: Rain chances reduce for last Super 4 IND v BAN game
    Team Sportstar
  4. Injured Naseem doubtful for Pakistan’s early World Cup matches
    Reuters
  5. 2023 ODI World Cup venues: Chinnaswamy Stadium — capacity, pitch info and areas that need attention
    Ashwin Achal
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. The love of playing Davis Cup is missing, now it’s like just another tournament for players: Bopanna
    PTI
  2. India vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: IND, BAN face off in last match; toss updates, when and where to watch
    Team Sportstar
  3. India vs Bangladesh Live streaming info, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: When and where to watch IND vs BAN match today?
    Team Sportstar
  4. India vs Bangladesh Live Toss Updates, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Who will coin favour today - Rohit or Shakib?
    Team Sportstar
  5. India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: IND vs BAN head-to-head record in ODIs; most runs, wickets, stats
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment