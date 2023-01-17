Cricket

IND vs NZ schedule 2023, ODI & T20I series: Full list of matches, dates, venues, timings

IND vs NZ schedule: Here is the full list of fixtures, dates and venues as New Zealand tours India for three ODI and T20Is in January 2023.

17 January, 2023 11:56 IST
New Zealand’s white-ball tour of India begins on January 18, 2023.

New Zealand’s white-ball tour of India begins on January 18, 2023. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

India will take on New Zealand in three One-Day Internationals and as many Twenty20 Internationals, starting from January 18. The Men in Blue will be led by Rohit Sharma in the ODI series as the team builds towards the World Cup, to be held later in the year, while Hardik Pandya will take over the reins of the team for the T20Is.

Here is the full schedule of New Zealand’s tour of India 2023:

ODI series

January 18: 1st ODI - Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Uppal, Hyderabad - 1:30 PM IST

January 21: 2nd ODI - Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur - 1:30 PM IST

January 24: 3rd ODI - Nehru Stadium, Indore - 1:30 PM IST

T20I series

January 27: 1st T20I - JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi - 7:30 PM IST

January 29: 2nd T20I - Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow - 7:30 PM IST

February 1: 3rd T20I - Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad - 7:30 PM IST

