SA vs IND Live Score, 2nd Test Day 2 Updates: Bumrah gets his fifer; South Africa 128/7 vs India

- January 04, 2024 14:38SA 129/7 in 28 overs
Sixth over on the trot from Bumrah. DROPPED!!! Extra bounce from Bumrah and Markram edges it. It is an over-the-shoulder catch for Rahul. But somehow, inexplicably, Rahul spills a regulation effort. Bumrah can’t believe it.
- January 04, 2024 14:31SA 128/7 in 27 overs
Siraj gets his first over of the day. On the pads first ball and Markram times it well enough for a couple. He goes one better next ball. Once again, too straight from Siraj. Markram whacks it over mid on for a four. Now Siraj goes wide and short and Markram cuts it off his back foot for another four.
- January 04, 2024 14:20WFifer for Bumrah!
Bumrah has Maharaj in his sights now. Starts by squeezing one past a dead straight bat from Maharaj. Now it is a fuller one and Maharaj throws his bat at it. Edged and gobbled up by Jaiswal at gully. And that is the ninth Test fifer for Bumrah.
Keshav Maharaj c Jaiswal b Bumrah 3 (4b 0x4 0x6)
SA 117/7 in 26 overs
- January 04, 2024 14:18SA 111/6 in 25 overs
Rohit persists with Mukesh. Markram on strike. He is the big scalp for India now. Good length ball from Mukesh and Markram leaves it. Nips back inside and it misses the off stump by not too much. Full from Mukesh and Maharaj drives it on the up straight down the track. Three runs to get off the mark. Short from Mukesh and Markram latches onto it. Pulled away for a four.
- January 04, 2024 14:11WBumrah, again!
Another over for Bumrah. Markram edges one behind point to add a couple and that gifts South Africa the lead in the Test match. Length ball outside the off and Markram edges it again. Zooms just over the head of Jaiswal at gully. FOUR!!
But Bumrah isn’t to be denied. Full and straight now. Jansen is tempted and goes at it. Thumps it straight back at Bumrah, who takes a superb return catch.
Marco Jansen c & b Bumrah 11 (9b 2x4 0x6)
SA 103/6 in 24 overs
- January 04, 2024 14:0650SA 97/5 in 23 overs
Unplayable stuff!! Mukesh with one on good length. It lifts off from there, flies past Markram’s outside edge, close to his handle and nestles in Rahul’s gloves. Mukesh goes full now and Markram crashes it through the covers for a four and that is his fifty.
- January 04, 2024 13:57WBumrah gets one more!
Back of a length and Verreynne attempts a half-hearted pull shot. Edged and it is an easy catch for Siraj at mid on. South Africa on the backfoot again.
Kyle Verreynne c Mohammed Siraj b Bumrah 9 (7b 1x4 0x6)
SA 91/5 in 22 overs
- January 04, 2024 13:55SA 85/4 in 21 overs
Verreynne pushes one ahead of point to take a single off the first ball of Mukesh’s over. Full and wide now from Mukesh. Markram flashes at it and it is inches away from his outside edge. On the hips and Markram tucks it away for a four. Length outside off and Markram now drives it for a couple more runs.
- January 04, 2024 13:50SA 77/4 in 20 overs
Bumrah continues. Markram on strike. Full from Bumrah to start. Markram fails to put it away through the covers. Bumrah hangs it outside the off stump, off a good length and Markram leaves it. Bumrah repeats the delivery and Markram drives it on the up and gathers a single. Verreynne taps one to the leg side for another single.
- January 04, 2024 13:41SA 75/4 in 19 overs
Length from Mukesh and Markram punches it to deep cover for a single. Verreynne is the new batter and he shoulders arms to one that suddenly jags back in. Very close to the off stump.
There seems to be some problem with the landing area. The umpires are taking a look at it. The groundsmen are called in for some urgent repair work. Game halted for a few minutes. And we are back on.
Mukesh swings one back in again. This time it comes off the inside edge of Verreynne. Runs away for a four past Rahul.
- January 04, 2024 13:34WEarly strike from Bumrah!
First over of Day 2. Bumrah with the ball. And straight away he forces a miscue out of Bedingham. Rising one. Top edged over the slip cordon for a four. Good length ball and Bedigham can only play and miss it.
Now Bumrah pushes it full. Bedingam edges it to Rahul for an easy catch.
David Bedingham c †Rahul b Bumrah 11 (12b 2x4 0x6)
- January 04, 2024 13:07Pitch report
The heavy roller is being employed on the pitch. Will it make things a little bit easier for the batters today? We will find out shortly. Shaun Pollock reckons the match will end today and isn’t very happy with the pitch. He terms it as ‘incompetence’ on the part of whoever has prepared the track but doesn’t believe it was done intentionally.
- January 04, 2024 12:39Final day for sure?
- January 04, 2024 12:19India 0/6 in 1.5 overs
Yes, you read that right! That’s how dramatically the Indian innings capitulated after Virat Kohli and KL Rahul looked to give some stability. This, obviously, came after South Africa was bundled out for 55, the lowest total by a team against India in Tests.
- January 04, 2024 11:52Day 2 or final day?
A whopping 23 wickets fell on the opening day of the Test, and the match could very well end today, on the second day. You can read the match report here from our correspondent P.K. Ajith Kumar in South Africa, who adds a bit of Shakespearean flavour to the staggering batting collapses we witnessed.
- January 04, 2024 11:37When and where to watch SA vs IND 2nd Test Day 2 live?
The second day’s play of the second Test between South Africa and India will begin at 1:30 PM IST. The match will be telecast LIVE on the Star Sports Network and it will also be streamed LIVE on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.
