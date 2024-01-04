MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

SA vs IND, 2nd Test: India beats South Africa inside two days to record shortest Test match with a result

The second Test between the two sides lasted just 642 balls, which fell short of the 656-ball mark set by Australia and South Africa in 1932 at Melbourne.

Published : Jan 04, 2024 17:06 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Jasprit Bumrah of India in action during day 2 of the 2nd Test match between South Africa and India at Newlands Cricket Ground.
Jasprit Bumrah of India in action during day 2 of the 2nd Test match between South Africa and India at Newlands Cricket Ground. | Photo Credit: GALLO IMAGES/Getty Images
infoIcon

Jasprit Bumrah of India in action during day 2 of the 2nd Test match between South Africa and India at Newlands Cricket Ground. | Photo Credit: GALLO IMAGES/Getty Images

India beat South Africa by seven wickets at the Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town on Thursday, in a match became the shortest in Test history to end in a result.

The second Test between the two sides lasted just 642 balls, which fell short of the 656-ball mark set by Australia and South Africa in 1932 at Melbourne.

HIGLIGHTS - INDIA vs SOUTH AFRICA

Bowlers ruled the roost in Newlands across both days, starting with India on Day one. After being asked to bowl, the visiting side ran through the South African batting order, with right-arm pacer Mohammed Siraj starring with a six-wicket haul.

India too bore the brunt of a pitch riddled with uneven bounce, collapsing from 153/4 to 153 all-out, in the span of 11 balls.

South Africa ended Day one at 62/3, with the 23 wickets to fall becoming the second-most in the opening day of a Test.

Voting lines now open for Sportstar ACES Awards 2024

Jasprit Bumrah wrecked havoc on the morning session of Day two, picking up a fifer. Only a counter-attacking hundred from opener Aiden Markram saved South Africa from an innings defeat. India hunted down the lowly target of 79 in 12 overs, ensuring the record books were erased.

Shortest Test match with a result (In terms of balls)
642 balls - India beat South Africa by seven wickets(2023; Cape Town)
656 balls - Australia beat South Africa by an innings and 72 runs (1932; Melbourne)
672 balls - England beat West Indies by four wickets (1935; Bridgetown)
788 balls - England beat Australia by an innings and 21 runs (1888; Manchester)
792 balls - Australia beat England by 61 runs (1888; Lord’s)

Related Topics

South Africa /

India /

Mohammed Siraj /

Jasprit Bumrah /

Aiden Markram

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ultimate Kho Kho 2: Telugu Yoddhas skipper Pratik Waikar leading by example
    Nigamanth P
  2. SA vs IND, 2nd Test: India beats South Africa inside two days to record shortest Test match with a result
    Team Sportstar
  3. Coach Ravi Teja at helm as Hyderabad eyes return to Ranji Trophy Elite group
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  4. Olympic Qualifiers in Ranchi reflect India’s commitment to excellence, says Dilip Tirkey
    PTI
  5. SA vs IND, 2nd Test Day 2 Highlights: India beats South Africa by seven wickets to level series 1-1
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

The unsatisfying sound of silence

Ayon Sengupta
Righting the wrong: Rohit Sharma was ruled out of the Test leg of India’s last tour of South Africa with an injury. He would hope to make amends this time as an opener and captain.

Ind vs SA in Tests: Rohit Sharma’s men must navigate fine margins to conquer final frontier

P. K. Ajith Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. SA vs IND, 2nd Test: India beats South Africa inside two days to record shortest Test match with a result
    Team Sportstar
  2. Can Ranji Trophy pass the test of time?
    Shayan Acharya
  3. ICC amends stumping, concussion substitute rules
    PTI
  4. AUS vs PAK: Warner falls early as rain, poor light curtails second day
    AP
  5. SA vs IND, 2nd Test Day 2 Highlights: India beats South Africa by seven wickets to level series 1-1
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ultimate Kho Kho 2: Telugu Yoddhas skipper Pratik Waikar leading by example
    Nigamanth P
  2. SA vs IND, 2nd Test: India beats South Africa inside two days to record shortest Test match with a result
    Team Sportstar
  3. Coach Ravi Teja at helm as Hyderabad eyes return to Ranji Trophy Elite group
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  4. Olympic Qualifiers in Ranchi reflect India’s commitment to excellence, says Dilip Tirkey
    PTI
  5. SA vs IND, 2nd Test Day 2 Highlights: India beats South Africa by seven wickets to level series 1-1
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment