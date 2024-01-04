SA vs IND, 2nd Test: India beats South Africa inside two days to record shortest Test match with a result

India beat South Africa by seven wickets at the Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town on Thursday, in a match became the shortest in Test history to end in a result.

The second Test between the two sides lasted just 642 balls, which fell short of the 656-ball mark set by Australia and South Africa in 1932 at Melbourne.

HIGLIGHTS - INDIA vs SOUTH AFRICA

Bowlers ruled the roost in Newlands across both days, starting with India on Day one. After being asked to bowl, the visiting side ran through the South African batting order, with right-arm pacer Mohammed Siraj starring with a six-wicket haul.

India too bore the brunt of a pitch riddled with uneven bounce, collapsing from 153/4 to 153 all-out, in the span of 11 balls.

South Africa ended Day one at 62/3, with the 23 wickets to fall becoming the second-most in the opening day of a Test.

Voting lines now open for Sportstar ACES Awards 2024

Jasprit Bumrah wrecked havoc on the morning session of Day two, picking up a fifer. Only a counter-attacking hundred from opener Aiden Markram saved South Africa from an innings defeat. India hunted down the lowly target of 79 in 12 overs, ensuring the record books were erased.