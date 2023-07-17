MagazineBuy Print

The latest issue of Sportstar

IND vs WI: Don’t judge Gill’s batting position based on one innings, says batting coach Rathour

Gill’s first game at number three, against the West Indies in the first Test, didn’t go well as he was out for six in India’s only innings.

Published : Jul 17, 2023 08:49 IST , Roseau, Dominica - 2 MINS READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: India’s Shubman Gill walks off the pitch after being given out on the fourth day of the ICC World Test Championship Final between India and Australia at The Oval cricket ground.
FILE PHOTO: India’s Shubman Gill walks off the pitch after being given out on the fourth day of the ICC World Test Championship Final between India and Australia at The Oval cricket ground. | Photo Credit: KIRSTY WIGGLESWORTH/ AP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: India’s Shubman Gill walks off the pitch after being given out on the fourth day of the ICC World Test Championship Final between India and Australia at The Oval cricket ground. | Photo Credit: KIRSTY WIGGLESWORTH/ AP

Shubman Gill has the requisite attributes to bat at the crucial number three slot in the Indian Test line-up batting coach Vikram Rathour said on Sunday.

Rathour added that Gill can shift gears as per requirement and shouldn’t be judged on the basis of one failure.

India won the first Test against the West Indies by an innings and 141 runs but Gill’s first game at number three, replacing the dogged Cheteshwar Pujara, didn’t start well.

He was out for six in India’s only innings as skipper Rohit Sharma and debutant Yashasvi Jaiswal struck hundreds and Virat Kohli contributed 76.

Read More: IND vs WI: All records broken by Jaiswal and Team India during first Test

“Three openers were supposed to play, so one had to go at number three and the proposal came from Shubman’s end as his rationale was that he had played all his cricket for Punjab and India A at either three or four,” Rathour said during a press conference.

“We can’t judge him on the basis of one innings. He has a lot of time. He has the technique and temperament to play time if required and can also play an attacking game when a move-on is needed. That is what we need at number three as it can be advantageous,” he added.

On skipper Rohit’s hundred, the former Test opener said that the Indian captain’s ability to change the game makes him the player that he is.

“In the last series versus Australia also, he scored a hundred. There is no concern about his batting. We have seen that he can change his game as per requirements like he did against Australia and now here. Knowing that you need to change your game is one thing but being able to do that is different. He can do that.”

Related Topics

India /

Vikram Rathour /

Shubman Gill /

Cheteshwar Pujara

India’s 1983 World Cup win ushered in a new era

Ayon Sengupta
Putting a few years of controversies behind her, Manika Batra is getting herself back into the groove in an Asian Games year.

Manika Batra gets ready for the Asian Games

Amol Karhadkar
