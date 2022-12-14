Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of Day 1 of the 1st Test between India and Bangladesh in Chattogram.
Right then, we are all set for the match to begin. Shubman Gill and KL Rahul will open the batting for India. Rahul will take strike. Ebadot Hossain has the new ball. Three slips and a gully in place. Session 1 to get underway.
KL Rahul has won the toss and India will bat first. India are playing three spinners and two medium-pacers.
India (Playing 11): Shubman Gill, KL Rahul(c), Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj
Bangladesh (Playing 11): Zakir Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Yasir Ali, Nurul Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Khaled Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain
Sanjay Manjrekar: “There’s a decent covering of grass, not to be confused with a green top. That will ensure the cracks don’t get bigger. There’s enough roughness for the spinners to make an impact from day three. Captain winning the toss will want to bat first.”
Six Tests left, two in Bangladesh and four at home against Australia. India will keep one eye on the World Test Championship points table. Even if it loses one Test and wins the remaining five, it will qualify for the final. Toss coming up shortly.
At what time will the toss for IND vs BAN 1st Test take place?
The toss for the first Test between India and Bangladesh will take place at 8:30 AM IST.
When will IND vs BAN 1st Test start?
The first Test between India and Bangladesh will begin on Tuesday, December 14.
Where will IND vs BAN 1st Test be played?
The first Test between India and Bangladesh will be held at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram.
Jaydev Unadkat is out of contention for the first India-Bangladesh Test starting at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram, on Wednesday, as the pacer has not managed to reach Bangladesh due to visa issues.
India: KL Rahul (c), Cheteshwar Pujara, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, K.S. Bharat, R. Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Navdeep Saini, Saurabh Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat.
Bangladesh: Shakib Al Hasan (c), Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mominul Haque, Yasir Ali, Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das, Nurul Hasan, Mehidy Hassan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Khaled Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Zakir Hasan, Rejaur Rahman Raja, Anamul Haque.
India and Bangladesh will face off in a two-match Test series, starting on Wednesday, December 14. The first Test will be played at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram from December 14-18 while the second Test will be held at the Shere Bangla National Stadium from December 22-26.
After 11 matches between the sides in the longest format, India is yet to lose a Test match against Bangladesh. The last time the two teams clashed in Tests, it was a historic occasion as India hosted its first-ever pink-ball Test at the iconic Eden Gardens in November 2019.