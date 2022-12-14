Some tidbits to get you started

At what time will the toss for IND vs BAN 1st Test take place?

The toss for the first Test between India and Bangladesh will take place at 8:30 AM IST.

When will IND vs BAN 1st Test start?

The first Test between India and Bangladesh will begin on Tuesday, December 14.

Where will IND vs BAN 1st Test be played?

The first Test between India and Bangladesh will be held at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram.