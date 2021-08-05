India's domestic cricket schedule likely to be tweaked 

The domestic cricket schedule could see some changes this season.

Even though the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had announced the domestic calendar last month, Sportstar understands that after requests from several member units, the Board is looking at the possibility of rescheduling the dates for the Ranji Trophy and the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Sources aware of the development suggest that this is being considered to ensure that teams get enough time to prepare for the longer format.

As per the initial schedule, the Ranji Trophy was to be played between November 16 and February 19, while the Vijay Hazare Trophy was to begin on February 23, next year.

But as per the new proposal, the Vijay Hazare Trophy could be advanced to November, right after the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy gets over. And Ranji Trophy will be played once the white ball tournaments are over.

"The Mushtaq Ali Trophy gets over on November 12 and the Ranji Trophy is scheduled to start four days later. So, some state associations had requested the board to look into the matter as it would be difficult to switch to red ball cricket immediately. The teams need some preparation before playing the longer format," a source said.

While the BCCI office-bearers were unavailable for a comment, it is understood that the details are being chalked out and a final decision is expected in the next few days.

Age-group cricket

While the Board has decided that the CK Nayudu Trophy will be turned into a U-25 event this season, discussions are on whether to conduct the U-16 tournaments given the pandemic situation in the country.

With vaccination still not allowed for under-18 age group, a section in the Board feels that holding the U-16 tournament could be a risky affair. However, a decision is expected shortly.