MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

SA vs IND, First Test: Generous bowling and weak batting display costs India dear against South Africa

India’s second innings lasted just 32.4 overs, one of its weakest batting displays but the bowlers didn’t exactly crown themselves in glory either.

Published : Dec 29, 2023 21:08 IST , Centurion - 3 MINS READ

P. K. Ajith Kumar
Kagiso Rabada of South Africa takes a catch that ends the Test match and celebrates with Dean Elgar during day 3 of the 1st test match between South Africa and India at SuperSport Park.
Kagiso Rabada of South Africa takes a catch that ends the Test match and celebrates with Dean Elgar during day 3 of the 1st test match between South Africa and India at SuperSport Park. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Kagiso Rabada of South Africa takes a catch that ends the Test match and celebrates with Dean Elgar during day 3 of the 1st test match between South Africa and India at SuperSport Park. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

A little after India collapsed spectacularly to give South Africa an innings win in the First Test at the SuperSport Park on Thursday, the blue sky turned grey, then dark, and then it opened up.

The rain was heavy, the wind strong. Bad timing, the Indian fans – there were many of them – would have accused the rain of. But, it would have taken a deluge for India to save this Test: another two days still remained.

ALSO READ: IND vs AUS: Perry’s Wankhede resilience brings back memories of one-legged heroics in 2013 World Cup final

A Test match finishing well ahead of schedule is no rarity in these the times of more aggressive style – including Bazball – influenced by white-ball cricket and the steady decline of grafters. Still, India’s capitulation was worryingly swift.

Its second innings lasted just 34.1 overs. It has to be one of India’s weakest batting displays since the debacle in the Adelaide Test three years ago when it was bowled out by Australia for 36 in the second innings.

It would be unfair to put all the blame on the batters, though. The bowlers didn’t exactly crown themselves in glory. Yes, they were up against a man who was determined to play the innings of his life: Dean Elgar looked like an immovable object, and this time an object that was very easy on the eye.

But the bowlers – with the glorious exception of Jasprit Bumrah – were a bit too generous to him, as well as debutant David Bedingham and Marco Jansen. It was his century partnerships with the duo that made South Africa’s lead a little too uncomfortable for the visitors.

To be fair, India had begun the match with a big handicap. Its best bowler at the World Cup, Mohammed Shami, couldn’t join the squad. He would have relished the wicket and the conditions here.

He was replaced by debutant Prasidh Krishna. The Karnataka seamer, who had played only 12 First Class matches before, could not replicate his excellent show (a hat-trick and a five-wicket haul) in India-A’s recent match against South Africa-A at Potchefstroom.

ACES POPULAR CHOICE AWARDS | VOTING OPEN NOW - Click here to vote!

Prasidh struggled with his length; so did Shardul Thakur. Mohammed Siraj fared better, while Bumrah, who hasn’t played Test cricket in about a year and a half, was brilliant.

The difference between the lead cast and the supporting one was as big in the batting department, too. India’s two best batters equipped for overseas tours like this, Virat Kohli and K.L. Rahul, showed their class yet again.

Rahul’s 101 off 137 balls was arguably one of the best Test innings by an Indian batter in recent times, while Kohli’s 76 off 82 balls in the second was a lone battle, with Shubman Gill being the only other to get into double figures.

For all his undeniable gift and compelling style, Gill has to show consistency in SENA countries. The young Yashasvi Jaiswal and the more experienced Shreyas Iyer too have their tasks cut out, while skipper Rohit Sharma will have to find a way to deal with Kagiso Rabada.

Related stories

Related Topics

India /

South Africa /

Virat Kohli /

Dean Elgar /

Jasprit Bumrah /

jasprit bumrah

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PKL 10 LIVE Score, UP Yoddhas vs Bengaluru Bulls: UPY 24-21 BB, Pardeep’s Yoddhas takes lead over Bharat’s Bulls at HALF TIME; Manjeet, Krishan, Sachin gives Patna Pirates 46-33 win over Haryana Steelers
    Team Sportstar
  2. SA vs IND, First Test: Generous bowling and weak batting display costs India dear against South Africa
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  3. ‘I want to keep him’: Brentford’s Frank unwilling to sell Toney in January
    Reuters
  4. Former Nepal cricket captain Lamichhane convicted of rape
    AFP
  5. Luton atmosphere rekindles love for football, says Chelsea’s Pochettino
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

The unsatisfying sound of silence

Ayon Sengupta
Righting the wrong: Rohit Sharma was ruled out of the Test leg of India’s last tour of South Africa with an injury. He would hope to make amends this time as an opener and captain.

Ind vs SA in Tests: Rohit Sharma’s men must navigate fine margins to conquer final frontier

P. K. Ajith Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Former Nepal cricket captain Lamichhane convicted of rape
    AFP
  2. SA vs IND, First Test: Generous bowling and weak batting display costs India dear against South Africa
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  3. Indian domestic Cricket 2023: The year that was
    Team Sportstar
  4. NZ vs BAN: Rain washes out 2nd T20 match between New Zealand and Bangladesh
    PTI
  5. AUS vs PAK, 2nd Test: Cummins takes 10 to lead Australia to Pakistan series triumph
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PKL 10 LIVE Score, UP Yoddhas vs Bengaluru Bulls: UPY 24-21 BB, Pardeep’s Yoddhas takes lead over Bharat’s Bulls at HALF TIME; Manjeet, Krishan, Sachin gives Patna Pirates 46-33 win over Haryana Steelers
    Team Sportstar
  2. SA vs IND, First Test: Generous bowling and weak batting display costs India dear against South Africa
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  3. ‘I want to keep him’: Brentford’s Frank unwilling to sell Toney in January
    Reuters
  4. Former Nepal cricket captain Lamichhane convicted of rape
    AFP
  5. Luton atmosphere rekindles love for football, says Chelsea’s Pochettino
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment