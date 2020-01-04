Cricket Cricket India vs Sri Lanka: Three players making a comeback Three players will be making their comebacks when India faces Sri Lanka in the Twenty20 International series opener in Guwahati on Sunday. Sahil Hussain I. 04 January, 2020 19:14 IST Jasprit Bumrah and Shikhar Dhawan, who are making a comeback from injury layoffs, during a training session in Guhawati. - AFP Sahil Hussain I. 04 January, 2020 19:14 IST India and Sri Lanka have key players returning from lengthy layoffs as they face off in Guwahati in the first of three Twenty20 Internationals on Sunday. And with only a few T20Is left before the World Cup in Australia later this year, the former T20 world champions need their returning stars to hit the ground running.Jasprit Bumrah India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah returns to action after recovering from a lower back stress fracture. - Getty Images The fast bowler, who had been out of action after the conclusion of India's tour of West Indies in early September, will spearhead the Indian bowling attack starting with the first T20 International at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. Bumrah's last T20I was against Australia in Bengaluru, where an unbeaten century from Glenn Maxwell led the visitor to a series-clinching win. The bowler, who has picked up 51 International T20 wickets in 42 matches and has an economy rate of 6.72, will be keen to hit the ground running against Sri Lanka.Read: Injured again, Prithvi Shaw uncertain for NZ tourShikhar Dhawan Shikhar Dhawan looks to recapture his form after an injury-plagued 2019. The Delhi southpaw endured an injury-plagued 2019 with a fractured thumb putting him out of the World Cup after just two matches and he also missed the limited-overs series against the West Indies with a knee injury which he sustained in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Dhawan will look to score heavily on his comeback after K.L. Rahul's productive outings with the bat against the West Indies. Dhawan, who was the highest run-scorer in T20Is in 2018 with 689 runs, comes into the Indian T20 squad on the back of a Ranji Trophy century for Delhi and will look to carry that form into the series against Sri Lanka.Angelo Mathews Former Sri Lanka skipper Angelo Mathews is making a comeback to the T20 squad. - AP The veteran Sri Lankan all-rounder will be looking to make an impact on his comeback to the national T20 Squad after a gap of 16 months, last featuring against South Africa in August 2018. The seam-bowling all-rounder has played a total of 72 T20 International games and scored 1055 runs and picked up 37 wickets. The Sri Lankan team management will hope that Mathews' experience can help the Islanders challenge a formidable Indian side following a 3-0 series whitewash against Australia. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.