India vs Sri Lanka: Three players making a comeback

India and Sri Lanka have key players returning from lengthy layoffs as they face off in Guwahati in the first of three Twenty20 Internationals on Sunday. And with only a few T20Is left before the World Cup in Australia later this year, the former T20 world champions need their returning stars to hit the ground running.

Jasprit Bumrah

India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah returns to action after recovering from a lower back stress fracture. - Getty Images The fast bowler, who had been out of action after the conclusion of India's tour of West Indies in early September, will spearhead the Indian bowling attack starting with the first T20 International at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. Bumrah's last T20I was against Australia in Bengaluru, where an unbeaten century from Glenn Maxwell led the visitor to a series-clinching win. The bowler, who has picked up 51 International T20 wickets in 42 matches and has an economy rate of 6.72, will be keen to hit the ground running against Sri Lanka.

Shikhar Dhawan

Shikhar Dhawan looks to recapture his form after an injury-plagued 2019. The Delhi southpaw endured an injury-plagued 2019 with a fractured thumb putting him out of the World Cup after just two matches and he also missed the limited-overs series against the West Indies with a knee injury which he sustained in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Dhawan will look to score heavily on his comeback after K.L. Rahul's productive outings with the bat against the West Indies. Dhawan, who was the highest run-scorer in T20Is in 2018 with 689 runs, comes into the Indian T20 squad on the back of a Ranji Trophy century for Delhi and will look to carry that form into the series against Sri Lanka.

Angelo Mathews