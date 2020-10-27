India throw-down specialist Raghavendra tests positive for Covid-19

Team India throw-down specialist Raghavendra has tested positive for Covid-19 during pre-departure tests in Bangalore and has stayed back. The other support staff, along with Cheteshwar Pujara and Hanuma Vihari, has travelled to Dubai.

Once they complete their quarantine, they can train together before the touring party departs for Sydney after the IPL final in Dubai on November 10. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday announced the squads for a three-month-long tour of Australia, to be played from November 27 to January 19.

Rohit Sharma, who has missed defending champion Mumbai Indians’ last two games in the Indian Premier League after sustaining an injury, has been omitted from the squads for India’s tour to Australia.