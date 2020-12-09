India fined for slow over-rate in the third T20I against Australia

India has been fined 20 per cent of its match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate against Australia in the third T20I held at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Tuesday.

David Boon of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction after India was one over short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

“In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time,” the ICC said in a statement.

India captain Virat Kohli pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

On-field umpires Rod Tucker, Gerard Abood, TV umpire Paul Wilson, and fourth umpire Sam Nogajski levelled the charge.