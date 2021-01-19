Shubman Gill falls nine short of maiden Test century, breaks Sunil Gavaskar's record

India opener Shubman Gill, on Tuesday, fell nine runs short of what would have been his maiden Test hundred in only his third appearance in the longest format of the sport.



Gill, aged 21 years and 133 days, while batting during the fifth and final day of the fourth Test in the Border-Gavaskar series, became the youngest Indian opening batsman to score 50-plus runs in the fourth innings of a Test match.

The previous record was held by Sunil Gavaskar (21y 243d) for his unbeaten 67 against the West Indies at Port of Spain in 1970-71 on debut.

Gill, having earned his Test cap in the second match of the series, scored 45 and 35* in Melbourne. The Punjab batsman followed it up with his maiden fifty in the first innings of his very next match in Sydney.

In the second innings in Brisbane, Gill played a number of fabulous strokes en route to a 146-ball 91. He even took on Mitchell Starc in the 46th over, hitting him for a six and then hammering consecutive boundaries off the next two balls.

Australia spinner Nathan Lyon ultimately got the better of him as Steve Smith, at slip, took a sharp catch off an edge.