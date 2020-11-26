Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami workload to be monitored in limited-overs

India fast bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami, who are part of all formats, will get enough rest to recharge their batteries ahead of the Tests in the third week of December.

The tour of Australia starts with the first of the three-match ODI series in Sydney on Friday. Among other things, skipper Virat Kohli clarified that he will monitor the workload of Shami and Bumrah.

“Of course, it is a no-brainer. They have gone through a full Indian Premier League season and bowled beautifully. They are bowling in great rhythm. It will be important to monitor the workload and that's when the young guys will come in. You want to see how people react in different situations. There is a fine balance you need to maintain and it is something we have been able to do since the past many years,” said Kohli in a virtual press conference.

Bumrah had an outstanding IPL with 27 wickets in 15 games for the fifth-time champion Mumbai Indians. Shami led the Kings XI Punjab pace attack with 20 wickets in 14 games.

Among the newcomers in the limited-overs side, Navdeep Saini and Deepak Chahar are proven performers. Shardul Thakur is a knuckleball expert and yorker specialist T. Natarajan is an exciting addition.

“Our bowlers have been fit and available for important matches. As a captain, it is crucial to know how the bowlers stand in terms of workload and how their bodies are feeling,” said Kohli.