India vs Australia, 3rd ODI: Kohli breaks Tendulkar’s record, becomes fastest to 12,000 ODI runs

India captain Virat Kohli has time and again gone on to prove that he belongs in the pantheon of cricketing legends. On Wednesday, he broke the Internet again after shattering yet another record initially set by the 'Master Blaster' Sachin Tendulkar.

Playing against Australia in the third and last match of the ODI series at the Manuka Oval in Canberra, Kohli reached the 12,000 ODI-runs mark in One-Dayers. He became the quickest to achieve the feat in only 242 innings, compared to Tendulkar's 300.

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting is third on the list, having reached the milestone in 314 innings.

Having made his debut in 2008, the 32-year-old batsman was playing in his 251st ODI and averages close to 60 in the format with 43 hundreds and 59 half-centuries.

Fastest to 12,000 ODI runs



Innings Batsman 242 Virat Kohli 300 Sachin Tendulkar 314 Ricky Ponting 336 Kumar Sangakkara 379 Sanath Jayasuriya 399 Mahela Jayawardene

Kohli has looked to be in fine touch in the ongoing series. Although he was dismissed for 21, in the first ODI in Sydney, he hit a thrilling 89 in the second match. However, his efforts were not enough to see India home in humongous chases of 375 and 390.

Aaron Finch's Australia has already clinched the ODI series with an unassailable 2-0 lead.