IND v AUS IND v AUS India vs Australia, 3rd ODI: Kohli breaks Tendulkar's record, becomes fastest to 12,000 ODI runs Virat Kohli became the quickest to achieve the feat in only 242 innings, compared to Sachin Tendulkar's 300. Team Sportstar Kolkata 02 December, 2020 11:08 IST India captain Virat Kohli was playing his 251st ODI and averages close to 60 in the format with 43 hundreds and 59 half centuries. - Getty Images Team Sportstar Kolkata 02 December, 2020 11:08 IST India captain Virat Kohli has time and again gone on to prove that he belongs in the pantheon of cricketing legends. On Wednesday, he broke the Internet again after shattering yet another record initially set by the 'Master Blaster' Sachin Tendulkar.Playing against Australia in the third and last match of the ODI series at the Manuka Oval in Canberra, Kohli reached the 12,000 ODI-runs mark in One-Dayers. He became the quickest to achieve the feat in only 242 innings, compared to Tendulkar's 300. India vs Australia 3rd ODI Series Live Score Updates: Gill falls after Kohli crosses 12,000 runs in ODIs Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting is third on the list, having reached the milestone in 314 innings.Having made his debut in 2008, the 32-year-old batsman was playing in his 251st ODI and averages close to 60 in the format with 43 hundreds and 59 half-centuries.Fastest to 12,000 ODI runsInnings Batsman242 Virat Kohli300 Sachin Tendulkar314 Ricky Ponting336 Kumar Sangakkara379 Sanath Jayasuriya399 Mahela JayawardeneKohli has looked to be in fine touch in the ongoing series. Although he was dismissed for 21, in the first ODI in Sydney, he hit a thrilling 89 in the second match. However, his efforts were not enough to see India home in humongous chases of 375 and 390.Aaron Finch's Australia has already clinched the ODI series with an unassailable 2-0 lead.