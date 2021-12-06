India tour of South Africa: CSA announces revised schedule for Test, ODI series

Cricket South Africa (CSA) announced its revised schedule for India's multi-format tour to South Africa on Monday.

The series which was under a cloud due to the emergence of the Omicron COVID-19 variant in South Africa will now begin with the Boxing Day Test on December 26 at Centurion.

While the three Test match series has been retained alongside three ODIs, the four-match T20I series has been postponed to a "more opportune time" later in 2022.

The Test series will fall under the second cycle of the World Test Championship while the ODI series will formulate a part of the ICC Men’s World Cup Super League - the qualification tournament for the 2023 ODI World Cup.