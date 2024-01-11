IND vs AFG, 1st T20I Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch first T20I between India and Afghanistan

India and Afghanistan lock horns in the first match of the three-game T20I series which begins at Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on Thursday.
This will be last T20I series for India before the T20 World Cup in July later this year.
Here are the live streaming and telecast details ahead of the first T20I:
When and where is the 1st T20I between India and Afghanistan being played?
The first T20I between India and Afghanistan will be played at Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali.
What time does the 1st T20I between India and Afghanistan begin?
The first T20I between India and Afghanistan will begin at 7:00 PM IST.
Where can we watch the 1st T20I between India and Afghanistan?
The first Test between India and South Africa will be telecast on the Sports18 network. The match can also be live streamed via the JioCinema app and website.
Squads
