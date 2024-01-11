MagazineBuy Print

IND vs AFG, 1st T20I Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch first T20I between India and Afghanistan

IND vs AFG: Here’s the live streaming and telecast details of the 1st T20I between India and Afghanistan at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali.

Published : Jan 11, 2024 07:13 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Indian captain Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Tilak Varma during a net practice session ahead of the T20 Match against Afghanistan.
Indian captain Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Tilak Varma during a net practice session ahead of the T20 Match against Afghanistan. | Photo Credit: R V Moorthy / The Hindu
infoIcon

Indian captain Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Tilak Varma during a net practice session ahead of the T20 Match against Afghanistan. | Photo Credit: R V Moorthy / The Hindu

India and Afghanistan lock horns in the first match of the three-game T20I series which begins at Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on Thursday.

This will be last T20I series for India before the T20 World Cup in July later this year.

Preview | India begins Afghanistan challenge with an eye on T20 World Cup

Here are the live streaming and telecast details ahead of the first T20I:

When and where is the 1st T20I between India and Afghanistan being played?

The first T20I between India and Afghanistan will be played at Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali.

What time does the 1st T20I between India and Afghanistan begin?

The first T20I between India and Afghanistan will begin at 7:00 PM IST.

Where can we watch the 1st T20I between India and Afghanistan?

The first Test between India and South Africa will be telecast on the Sports18 network. The match can also be live streamed via the JioCinema app and website.

Squads
Afghanistan Squad: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran(c), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Qais Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Noor Ahmad, Mohammad Saleem Safi, Karim Janat, Ikram Alikhil, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Rahmat Shah, Gulbadin Naib
India Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Sanju Samson(w), Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Jitesh Sharma, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Ravi Bishnoi

India /

Afghanistan

Leander Paes on Hall of Fame induction — ‘My parents’ encouragement and constant love are the reasons I could achieve it all’

Shayan Acharya,Amitabha Das Sharma
Two to tango: Two Indians have directly qualified for the Paris Games already — Neeraj Chopra did so with his first throw at the World Championships while Jena followed suit at the Asian Games with his silver medal-winning effort.

Paris Olympics 2024: Who will join Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena in javelin throw event

Jonathan Selvaraj
