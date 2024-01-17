India vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I Super Over HIGHLIGHTS: IND wins 2nd Super Over after Bishnoi removes Gurbaz, Nabi

- January 17, 2024 23:24A thrilling finish!
It needed 40 overs and then four more to get a result here in Bengaluru. After all the twists and turns, it is India which comes out on top. Rohit Sharma single-handedly ensured his side got over the finish line. First, in the first innings and then in the Super Overs. Afghanistan’s wait for its first win against India continues.
- January 17, 2024 23:20AFG 1/2 in 0.3
WICKET! India wins it! Another slog that ends in the hands of the long off fielder. Bishnoi gets Gurbaz too and that’s the end of the contest.
- January 17, 2024 23:20AFG 1/1 in 0.2
A wide yorker from Bishnoi, and Karim Janat can only get a single.
- January 17, 2024 23:19AFG 0/1 in 0.1
WICKET! Bishnoi goes for a wrong one and Nabi is at his default mode for the delivery. He swings at it with a horizontal bat and holes out at long off.
- January 17, 2024 23:17AFG 0/0
Mohammad Nabi and Rahmanullah Gurbaz start. Ravi Bishnoi to bowl the Super Over for India.
- January 17, 2024 23:16AFG 0/0
The wait continues to know who comes out for Afghanistan.
- January 17, 2024 23:14Afghanistan needs 12 to win
Definitely, tails up for Afghanistan at the half way mark.
It looks like it will be Avesh Khan who will bowl. But Ravi Bishnoi also has the ball in his hand.
- January 17, 2024 23:12IND 11/2 in 0.5
Sanju Samson is the new batter. Two balls left in the over.
OUT! Samson misses the slog and as the Indian batters try to steal a single, Gurbaz fires in his throw and gets the wickets.
- January 17, 2024 23:10IND 11/1 in 0.4
RINKU! RINKU! chants in the stadium as the bowler takes his run up. Rinku misses the slog. Gurbaz thinks there is an edge and the Afghans go up for a review. The UltraEdge shows a spike and Afghanistan has a precious wicket and a dot ball.
- January 17, 2024 23:09IND 11/0 in 0.3
Rohit is able to dig out this yorker and complete a single.
- January 17, 2024 23:08IND 10/0 in 0.2
FOUR! Rohit gives everything on that shot. The result is the bat face opens up and the ball goes flying over the short third man.
- January 17, 2024 23:07IND 6/0 in 0.1
SIX! Rohit Sharma smacks it right back over the bowler’s head.
- January 17, 2024 23:05IND 0/0
It will be Rohit and Rinku for the Indians. However, Omarzai will not be able to bowl. So it is Fareed Ahmad for Afghanistan.
- January 17, 2024 23:04So we have another Super Over
India will bat first in the second Super Over.
- January 17, 2024 23:02IND 16/1 in 0.6
Just one run! We go into another Super Over. Oh my! Can you believe this? Jaiswal gets an under-edge and Gurbaz is able to get the ball. Rinku despite his best effort is only able to steal a single.
- January 17, 2024 23:00IND in 0.6
Jaiswal on strike.
Oh hang on! Rohit Sharma is going off and Rinku Singh is coming on. That’s presumably because Rinku can run faster than the skipper.
- January 17, 2024 22:59IND 15/0 in 0.5
A single! Omarzai puts it wide and takes the pace off. Rohit Sharma cuts but only gets one run off to point.
India needs 2 from 1 delivery.
- January 17, 2024 22:58IND 14/0 in 0.4
SIX MORE! This time on the off side. Rohit makes use of the width and lofts the ball over covers.
- January 17, 2024 22:57IND 8/0 in 0.3
SIX! ROHIT DELIVERS! It is in the slot and Rohit swings at it. The ball hangs in the air for an eternity before landing over the mid wicket boundary.
- January 17, 2024 22:56IND 2/0 in 0.2
Jaiswal goes for a ramp shot but miscues, ends up getting a single to fine leg.
- January 17, 2024 22:56IND 1/0 in 0.1
Rohit misses a full toss. The ball dies right next to the stumps and the keeper charges in but misses the throw.
- January 17, 2024 22:55IND 0/0
Rohit Sharma on strike for the first ball. It will be Omarzai for Afghanistan.
- January 17, 2024 22:52IND 0/0
Yashasvi Jaiswal is one of the batters ready at the boundary.
Afghanistan, meanwhile, is on the field ready to get going with the contest. Rohit Sharma is the second batter to walk out for the Super Over.
- January 17, 2024 22:51India needs 17 to win
It is an uphill task for the Indians here. The six off the fifth delivery really swings the momentum in favour of Afghanistan. Yet to see who walks out to bat for the home team.
- January 17, 2024 22:49AFG 16/1 in 1 over.
There is some controversy here! Nabi misses the shot but the batters complete a bye. The throw from Samson from behind the wickets hits Nabi and gets deflected to long on which allows two more runs. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are unhappy that the Afghan pair continued running. But the three runs stand eventually.
- January 17, 2024 22:47AFG 13/1 in 0.5
SIX!! In the slot from Mukesh. Nabi extends his levers and clears the long on boundary.
- January 17, 2024 22:47AFG 7/1 in 0.4
Gurbaz slashes through point for a single.
- January 17, 2024 22:46AFG 6/1 in 0.3
Gurbaz gets a thick outside edge and the ball flies past the third man fielder for FOUR!
- January 17, 2024 22:46AFG 2/1 in 0.2
Mohammad Nabi with a single off his first delivery. Another accurate yorker from the bowler.
- January 17, 2024 22:44AFG 1/1 in 0.1
It is a wicket on the first delivery for India. Naib is run out! Mukesh goes bang into the block hole. Naib is able to dig it out to long on but sees himself fall short while coming back to the crease.
- January 17, 2024 22:43Off we go!
Gulbadin Naib and Rahmanullah Gurbaz will start the innings for the Afghan Atalan.
Mukesh Kumar to bowl
- January 17, 2024 22:41Who bats first in the Super Over?
It will be the team batting second i.e. Afghanistan which will get to bat first in the Super Over.
- January 17, 2024 22:40What a finish!
Mukesh Kumar had 19 runs to defend in the final over and he ended up conceding 18. A splendid knock from Gulbadin Naib which allowed Afghanistan to drag the match to a Super Over.
