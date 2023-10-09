MagazineBuy Print

IND vs AUS, World Cup 2023: It helped that I know Chennai conditions, says Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja broke the back of the Australian middle-order with his three-wicket haul to help India script a six-wicket win to kickstart its World Cup campaign.

Published : Oct 09, 2023 07:41 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

S. Dipak Ragav
India’s Ravindra Jadeja celebrates the wicket of Australia’s Marnus Labuschagne during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup match between India and Australia in Chennai.
India’s Ravindra Jadeja celebrates the wicket of Australia’s Marnus Labuschagne during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup match between India and Australia in Chennai. | Photo Credit: Eranga Jayawardena/AP
infoIcon

India’s Ravindra Jadeja celebrates the wicket of Australia’s Marnus Labuschagne during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup match between India and Australia in Chennai. | Photo Credit: Eranga Jayawardena/AP

For Ravindra Jadeja, the 22-yard strip at Chepauk is like a second home, having spent the last decade with Chennai Super Kings, and it came in handy as he broke the back of the Australian middle-order with his three-wicket haul to script India a six-wicket win on Sunday.

When Steve Smith looked set for a big one, Jadeja dismissed the former Australian skipper with a brilliant delivery to turn the tide for the hosts.

“From 119 for three to 199 all out, yes, I think it was the turning point,” said Jadeja, referring to Smith’s dismissal.

Match Report - Kohli, Rahul symphony helps India upstage Australia in campaign opener

“It helped me because I knew the conditions in Chennai for the last ten to 11 years. I enjoyed it, and luckily, that ball turned a little more,” he added.

Speaking about how he approached his bowling in favourable conditions, Jadeja explained, “When I started, the ball was stopping a bit after pitching. The pitch was dry, and I thought bowling the stump line was very good. When a few balls turn, and some go straight, it will be difficult for the batters to line up. So my plan was to keep it simple on the stumps.”

“It was a Test match pitch, and there was no need to experiment. Everything was happening off the wicket, so I just stuck to bowling stump to stump,” remarked the all-rounder.

Commenting on the win, Jadeja underscored the importance of beating a big team, saying, “It feels very good when you beat a big team like Australia. There are 2-3 more strong teams, and if we beat them also, it gives a lot of confidence. If the confidence of even seven to eight players is good, you go ahead in a positive direction.”

“The positive (from the game) was how the batters handled it and put together a partnership when the team was under pressure. Whether crucial matches or knockouts, these dire situations might happen, and how we reacted to it is a positive.”

