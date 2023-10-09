IND vs AUS, World Cup 2023: It helped that I know Chennai conditions, says Jadeja

For Ravindra Jadeja, the 22-yard strip at Chepauk is like a second home, having spent the last decade with Chennai Super Kings, and it came in handy as he broke the back of the Australian middle-order with his three-wicket haul to script India a six-wicket win on Sunday.
When Steve Smith looked set for a big one, Jadeja dismissed the former Australian skipper with a brilliant delivery to turn the tide for the hosts.
“From 119 for three to 199 all out, yes, I think it was the turning point,” said Jadeja, referring to Smith’s dismissal.
“It helped me because I knew the conditions in Chennai for the last ten to 11 years. I enjoyed it, and luckily, that ball turned a little more,” he added.
Speaking about how he approached his bowling in favourable conditions, Jadeja explained, “When I started, the ball was stopping a bit after pitching. The pitch was dry, and I thought bowling the stump line was very good. When a few balls turn, and some go straight, it will be difficult for the batters to line up. So my plan was to keep it simple on the stumps.”
“It was a Test match pitch, and there was no need to experiment. Everything was happening off the wicket, so I just stuck to bowling stump to stump,” remarked the all-rounder.
Commenting on the win, Jadeja underscored the importance of beating a big team, saying, “It feels very good when you beat a big team like Australia. There are 2-3 more strong teams, and if we beat them also, it gives a lot of confidence. If the confidence of even seven to eight players is good, you go ahead in a positive direction.”
“The positive (from the game) was how the batters handled it and put together a partnership when the team was under pressure. Whether crucial matches or knockouts, these dire situations might happen, and how we reacted to it is a positive.”
