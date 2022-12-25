India vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test: Social media reacts to Ashwin-Iyer rescue act in Mirpur

A match-winning 71-run partnership from Ravichandran Ashwin and Shreyas Iyer helped India recover from 74-7 to chase 145 and beat Bangladesh in the second Test in Mirpur.

India sealed the series 2-0, having won the first match in Chattogram by 188 runs.

Here’s how various current and former Indian cricketers reacted to India’s victory:

Sachin Tendulkar applauds Ashwin and Iyer for overcoming the challenge posed by Bangladesh spinners.

Congratulations #TeamIndia on winning the series. Bangladesh spinners put India in a spot but @ashwinravi99 & @ShreyasIyer15 batted really well to take India to victory!#BANvINDpic.twitter.com/ypnofNgSIG — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) December 25, 2022

Wasim Jaffer also mentions Axar Patel’s 34-run contribution in his congratulatory tweet.

These knocks of 42*, 29*, and 34 by @ashwinravi99, @ShreyasIyer15, and @akshar2026 might be small in number, but they're huge in stature! Congratulations India on winning the series 👏🏽 Well played to Bangladesh too, gave India proper scare! #BANvINDpic.twitter.com/x30h7WUliW — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) December 25, 2022

Virender Sehwag appreciates the genius of Ashwin in his own way.

The scientist did it. Somehow got this one. Brilliant innings from Ashwin and wonderful partnership with Shreyas Iyer. pic.twitter.com/TGBn29M7Cg — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) December 25, 2022

Dodda Ganesh feels Indian team management needs to introspect how it let the match get so tight.

More than celebrating this test win the men who call the shots need to scrutinise how and why India got into the hole, chasing a modest total. This win shouldn't vindicate the men who're at the helm of the team affairs #DoddaMathu#CricketTwitter — Dodda Ganesh | ದೊಡ್ಡ ಗಣೇಶ್ (@doddaganesha) December 25, 2022

Dinesh Karthik encourages Indian team to keep pushing for World Test Championship final spot.

Outstanding batting under pressure by @ashwinravi99 and @ShreyasIyer15.



Pure class. Well done Team India! 🇮🇳

Need to have more of such hard fought games to keep this format ticking.



One step closer to the World Test Championship finals!#BANvINDpic.twitter.com/mJhoKVQNRQ — DK (@DineshKarthik) December 25, 2022

Abhinav Mukund is clearly a fan of thrilling Test match finishes.

Secretly I wanted siraj celebrating from the other end. But what a win, Ashwin and Shreyas were just brilliant. Under pressure, they came through beautifully. #BANvIND — Abhinav Mukund (@mukundabhinav) December 25, 2022

Sanjay Majrekar thinks this might have been THE innings for Shreyas Iyer in Test cricket.

Shreyas Iyer may have come of age in Test cricket with that innings! 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) December 25, 2022

Mohammad Kaif feels Shreyas Iyer will be crucial for India’s home Test series against Australia.