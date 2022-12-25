India vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test: Social media reacts to Ashwin-Iyer rescue act in Mirpur

A match-winning 71-run partnership from Ravichandran Ashwin and Shreyas Iyer helped India recover from 74-7 to chase 145 and beat Bangladesh in the second Test in Mirpur.
India sealed the series 2-0, having won the first match in Chattogram by 188 runs.
Here’s how various current and former Indian cricketers reacted to India’s victory:
Sachin Tendulkar applauds Ashwin and Iyer for overcoming the challenge posed by Bangladesh spinners.
Wasim Jaffer also mentions Axar Patel’s 34-run contribution in his congratulatory tweet.
Virender Sehwag appreciates the genius of Ashwin in his own way.
Dodda Ganesh feels Indian team management needs to introspect how it let the match get so tight.
Dinesh Karthik encourages Indian team to keep pushing for World Test Championship final spot.
Abhinav Mukund is clearly a fan of thrilling Test match finishes.
Sanjay Majrekar thinks this might have been THE innings for Shreyas Iyer in Test cricket.
Mohammad Kaif feels Shreyas Iyer will be crucial for India’s home Test series against Australia.