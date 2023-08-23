MagazineBuy Print

IND vs IRE, 3rd T20I live updates: India eyes clean sweep against Ireland; live streaming info

IND v IRE, 3rd T20I: Follow the live score and updates of the third T20I between India and Ireland being played at the Malahide Cricket Club ground in Dublin on Wednesday.

Updated : Aug 23, 2023 18:32 IST

Team Sportstar
Catch the live score and updates from India and Ireland third T20I being played at Malahide Cricket Club, Dublin.
Catch the live score and updates from India and Ireland third T20I being played at Malahide Cricket Club, Dublin. | Photo Credit: BCCI Twitter
Catch the live score and updates from India and Ireland third T20I being played at Malahide Cricket Club, Dublin. | Photo Credit: BCCI Twitter

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the third T20I between India and Ireland being played at the Malahide Cricket Club ground in Dublin on Wednesday.

  • August 23, 2023 18:32
    IND v IRE: Live streaming

    The third T20I between India and Ireland will be streamed LIVE on Jio Cinema at 7:30 PM IST. Sports-18 1 and Sports-18 1 HD will provide the LIVE telecast of the match.

  • August 23, 2023 18:26
    Team India celebrates moon landing!

    The squad members ahead of the game celebrated India’s achievement of moon landing from the ground in Dublin.

  • August 23, 2023 18:23
    Welcome!

    Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the third and final T20I between India and Ireland to be played. Stay tuned for live updates.

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
