- August 23, 2023 18:32IND v IRE: Live streaming
The third T20I between India and Ireland will be streamed LIVE on Jio Cinema at 7:30 PM IST. Sports-18 1 and Sports-18 1 HD will provide the LIVE telecast of the match.
- August 23, 2023 18:26Team India celebrates moon landing!
The squad members ahead of the game celebrated India’s achievement of moon landing from the ground in Dublin.
- August 23, 2023 18:23Welcome!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the third and final T20I between India and Ireland to be played. Stay tuned for live updates.
Latest on Sportstar
- IND vs IRE, 3rd T20I live updates: India eyes clean sweep against Ireland; live streaming info
- Praggnanandhaa vs Carlsen Final LIVE Updates, Round 2 Chess World Cup 2023: Pragg vs Magnus end in draw as final heads to tiebreaks; Caruana in control vs Abasov
- Minnu Mani on her journey from Kerala to the Indian team: All my hard work has paid off now
- Indian sports news wrap, August 23
- World Athletics Championships 2023, Day 5 LIVE updates: Jeswin Aldrin becomes first Indian to qualify for 2023 World C’ship finals, M Sreeshankar misses out; latest results
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE