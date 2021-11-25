IND vs NZ 1st Test LIVE Score: Jamieson removes Mayank early; Pujara joins Gill

Welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of the first Test match between India and New Zealand from the Green Park International Stadium in Kanpur.

IND 24/1 in 10 overs: New Zealand, and Jamieson in particular, has been impressive. The batters have found the going tough so far with seamers getting good movement and Jamieson using his height and the good length area to full advantage. Ajaz Patel has bowled well to and was unfortunate to miss out on a wicket when Gill shimied down the track and missed. New Zealand didn't review thinking he was too far down the pitch but replays confirmed that it was hitting between middle and leg.

OUT! Mayank edges it to the keeper. Good length, slight away movement from Jamieson and Mayank prods at it to get the edge. Pujara is the new man in. Mayank Agarwal c Tom Blundell b Kyle Jamieson 13(28b 2x4 0x6)

Ajaz Patel bowls the first over of spin in the seventh over. Spin first ball and it gets Gill's outside edge. Good to see that the bounce is good as it gets Gill high on the bat. Great start from Ajaz, pinning Gill back with a tight line on stumps. Maiden over.

IND 17/0 in 6 overs: Gill survived after the umpire lifts his finger. Southee pitched it on a length and angled into Gill. Replays showed a thick inside edge and Gill survived. Jamieson keeping it full to make most of the early swing on offer and Mayank prods dangerously on and off, keeping the pacers excited. He gets the first boundary of the day with an edge outside off that drops short of first slip and runs away between the keeper and first slip.

IND 3/0 in 2 overs: Jamieson from the other end. Very full and very wide outside first ball. Gets a lot of swing in the air and off the surface however. Beaten! Mayank feels for a full length outside off and gets beaten for the swing. This one jags back in sharply from a very wide line outside off and Mayank leaves. A more convincing leave outside off as Mayank gets on the front foot early. Left again...this one was closer to off stump but still far enough to leave comfortably. Angles into the stumps and Mayank fends it off to end the over. Maiden.

IND 3/0 in 1 over: Southee to Mayank and back of length on stumps first ball. Mayank defends. Three slips and a gully for Gill and Southee will look to bowl straight. Slightly outside off stump and Mayank gets a couple with a dab past point. A single at point again for Mayank. Gill taps a fuller length outside off for a dot.

Mayank and Gill make their way to the middle. Tim Southee with the red cherry and play will proceed under a cover of fog at Kanpur.

Match referee Javagal Srinath leads both sides onto the field for the national anthems. Good to see a few fans in the stands and hopefully more file in later into the day.

STAT ALERT: Umesh Yadav will be playing his 50th Test match today.

India Playing XI: Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma.

New Zealand Playing XI: Tom Latham, Will Young, Kane Williamson (c), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell (wk), Rachin Ravindra, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Ajaz Patel, William Somerville.

TOSS: Williamson calls tails and heads it is. Rahane wins the toss and India to bowl. Rahane goes with three spinners and two pacers. Rachin Ravindra makes his Test debut.

PITCH REPORT: Simon Doull reckons it will be a good batting surface. The pitch is bereft of grass and some cracks will assist spin early on. Teams would probably want to have runs on the board first up on this wicket.

UPDATE: Shreyas Iyer receives his Test cap from Sunil Gavaskar and by the looks of it, he is probably the only debutant for India today.

Shreyas Iyer with his Test cap. - SPORTZPICS

Last five Tests in Kanpur: India beat New Zealand by 197 runs (September 2016) India beat Sri Lanka by an inning and 144 runs (November 2009) India beat South Africa by eight wickets (April 2008) India drew with South Africa (November 2004) India beat New Zealand by eight wickets (October 1999)

India in Tests at Kanpur (1952-2016):

Played: 22; Won: 7; Lost: 5; Drawn: 12

MATCH PREVIEW

Five months after clinching the World Test Championship title in Southampton, New Zealand braces up for one of its most difficult assignments – a Test series in India. Given India’s remarkable run in the last 12 months and the liquidation of England in a four-Test series at home earlier this year, a Kiwi rollover seems nigh, despite the absence of some of India’s top batters.

Senior batters Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor will shoulder the batting responsibilities and stand up to R. Ashwin & Co. Tim Southee and Neil Wagner will use their nous on the bowling front to reverse swing the SG ball to good effect. But its spinners aren’t world-class – and therein lies its Achilles heel.

Taylor, now 37, will be keen to make a mark in his fourth series in India. He can tackle the spinners on spicy pitches, and the two Tests offer him the perfect opportunity to enhance his reputation as a versatile batter. He will be fresher for this test than Williamson, who could not have dreamed of a more different setting than the dust and spin of India in whites after the colours and thrills of T20 cricket.

READ | Kane Williamson: Schedule challenging, but excited to be back playing Test cricket

Opener Tom Latham is one of two other batters in the line-up with some experience of the Indian conditions. Latham struck three half-centuries in his previous tour, in 2016, including a 58 at this venue. Henry Nicholls scored a total of 25 runs in the only Test in India he has played in his career, but given his form – two centuries and two half-centuries in the last six Tests – he will bolster the middle-order.

For India, the series could provide a glimpse of its batting future. After a lengthy wait, Shreyas Iyer, the prolific run-getter for Mumbai, will finally play a Test match.

Shreyas, Shubman and Mayank Agarwal can score a bucketful of runs on these wickets and provide a good headache for the Indian selectors ahead of the tour of South Africa starting in December.

ALSO READ | Shreyas Iyer to debut in first Test against New Zealand

It is not clear whether Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas team-mate in Mumbai, will play a role in the Test series, but a Test cap to him will be long-awaited as well. Suryakumar has been knocking on the doors for a while. He is versatile and can bat at any position.

Stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane will be hungry to get back to runs. He could get only fifty in the tour of England. His prolific run in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy - 286 runs in five games - should give him confidence.

Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel are likely to be the three spinners for both Tests, but choosing the pacers will be tricky. If India does go in with reverse swing experts Umesh Yadav and Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, who has performed excellently in the tours of England and Australia, may have to miss out.

Rahane as captain in Tests vs Australia in Dharamsala, 2017 (Won) vs Afghanistan in Bengaluru, 2018 (Won) vs Australia in Melbourne, 2020 (Won) vs Australia in Sydney, 2021 (Drawn) vs Australia in Brisbane, 2021 (Won)

- Abhishek Mukherjee

PREDICTED XI

India: Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shreyas Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav

New Zealand: Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson (c), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell (wk), Kyle Jamieson, Mitchell Santner, Ajaz Patel, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner

DREAM11 PREDICTION

Wicket-keepers: Wriddhiman Saha

Batters: Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Kane Williamson (c), Ross Taylor

All-rounders: Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja (vc)

Bowlers: Mohammed Siraj, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee

SQUADS

India: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Mayank Agarwal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Srikar Bharat, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, Axar Patel, Prasidh Krishna. Cheteshwar Pujara, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Ishant Sharma, Shubman Gill, Umesh Yadav, Suryakumar Yadav, Jayant Yadav.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Tom Blundell (vc), Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham (wk), Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Glenn Phillips (wk), Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, William Somerville, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Neil Wagner, Will Young.

WHERE TO WATCH IND VS NZ 1ST TEST LIVE?

India vs New Zealand first Test will be aired LIVE on the Star Sports Network at 9:30 AM IST. The match will also be available for live streaming on Disney+Hotstar.