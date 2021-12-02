India vs New Zealand 2nd Test: Wriddhiman Saha is fit, states Virat Kohli

Wriddhiman Saha will be available for selection for the second Test between India and New Zealand, which begins at the Wankhede Stadium on Friday. Addressing the media on the eve of the fixture, India captain Virat Kohli revealed that Saha - who batted in the first Test in Kanpur despite a stiff neck and scored a half-century - has recovered and is fit now.

“As of now, he (Saha) is fit. He has recovered from his neck spasm and is absolutely fine,” Kohli said.

On Wednesday, India’s bowling coach Paras Mhambrey had stated that the think-tank- head coach Rahul Dravid and Virat Kohli - was in regular conversation with the physios, who are assessing Saha’s recovery. He also indicated that the team would take a call closer to the game.

In the Kanpur Test, K.S. Bharat kept wickets in place of Saha. However, ahead of the crucial Test in Mumbai, the team management does not want to take a hasty decision regarding the team combination.

With New Zealand earning a draw in Kanpur, India will be desperate to win in Mumbai and clinch the two-match Test series. “We will discuss the combination soon. There is a weather change, and we have to take that into account, and we have to pick the combination accordingly. At the end of the day, you cannot predict whether conditions will remain like this over the five days. So, we need to see what bowling combination should be picked that can tackle in different conditions,” Kohli said.