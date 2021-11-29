India vs New Zealand, 1st Test Day 5 Live score: Latham, Somerville keep IND at bay

Welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of Day 5 of the first Test match between India and New Zealand from the Green Park International Stadium in Kanpur.

NZ 36/1 in 16 overs: Somerville edges one again but short of Rahane at gully. A couple of singles from the over.

NZ 34/1 in 15 overs: Ashwin beats Latham on the sweep. Latham then goes for the reverse-sweep and almost hands it to silly point. A couple for Latham to end the over.

NZ 32/1 in 14 overs: Ishant with the ball. Somerville edges it between the slips and it runs away to the third man boundary. Somerville sees off the over with comfort.

NZ 28/1 in 13 overs: Latham plays out a maiden against Ashwin but continues to look at ease. By the looks of it so far, it is going to be a hard day's work for the spinners.

NZ 28/1 in 12 overs: Umesh beats Somerville by getting one to straighten just a tad bit from off stump. A couple of lovely cuts past point get Somerville two boundaries. His strokeplay has looked like that of a top-order batter so far this morning. Ishant is back onto the field.

NZ 20/1 in 11 overs: Latham tucks one away to the leg side off the backfoot for a couple. He has looked comfortable so far in his defence against Ashwin.

NZ 18/1 in 10 overs: Umesh troubling the batters. Gets one to nip into Latham from a good length and beats him onto the pads before getting his bottom edge almost onto the stumps. Somerville edges one to first slip but it reaches him on the bounce.

NZ 17/1 in 9 overs: Somerville almost chops it on to his stumps as Ashwin changes angles and comes from round the wicket. Maiden over. Somervile looked solid in his defence until that final ball.

NZ 17/1 in 8 overs: FOUR! Too full and straight from Umesh and Somerville drives it straight to the boundary. It was in the air for a while but Umesh was still in his follow through and had no chance of getting to it. Beaten! Shapes away from Somerville's dead bat outside off. Edged to backward point for a single and Somerville will keep strike.

NZ 12/1 in 7 overs: That turns big down Somerville's leg and misses everything...two byes.

NZ 9/1 in 6 overs: Umesh from the other end. KS Bharat is behind the stumps as Saha continues to have issues with his neck. FOUR! Drifted onto Latham's pads from a middle stump line and he clips it fine to the boundary. Umesh maintains a wide-ish line outside off stump and Latham is happy to leave.

NZ 5/1 in 5 overs: Live action begins. Ashwin to Latham first ball. Drifted onto the pads and Latham gets a single first ball. Ishant is walking off the field as he seems to have jammed his finger into the ground while fielding. Suryakumar replaces him in the field.

Shreyas Iyer’s “fairytale” became even more special on Sunday as he scored a responsible half-century to lead India’s fightback after a top-order collapse. He was ably supported by a fluid R. Ashwin and a grafting Wriddhiman Saha as India assumed control again by stumps on Day Four. New Zealand, at 4 for 1, now needs 280 more to win.

Will Young was unlucky to be dismissed minutes before the end of the day’s play. Ashwin’s turning ball stayed low and struck him on the pads and the ball, according to the ball-tracker, would have missed leg-stump. But he took more than 15 seconds to opt for the referral after the umpire had given him out.

India Playing 11: Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma.

New Zealand Playing 11: Tom Latham, Will Young, Kane Williamson (c), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell (wk), Rachin Ravindra, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Ajaz Patel, William Somerville.

India: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Mayank Agarwal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Srikar Bharat, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, Axar Patel, Prasidh Krishna. Cheteshwar Pujara, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Ishant Sharma, Shubman Gill, Umesh Yadav, Suryakumar Yadav, Jayant Yadav.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Tom Blundell (vc), Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham (wk), Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Glenn Phillips (wk), Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, William Somerville, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Neil Wagner, Will Young.

