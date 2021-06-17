Southampton weather updates, India vs New Zealand WTC final: Rain could delay start at Ageas Bowl

Day one of the World Test Championship (WTC) final between India and New Zealand in Southampton could be interrupted by rain.

"Friday, 18th June weather in Southampton is expected to be largely unsettled, with a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms in place throughout the day," said a spokesperson for UK Met office. "There’s a small chance of heavy rain in spells, which could affect some roads. Cloud will be largely dominant in the area, with spells of heavy rain and thunderstorms possible throughout the day, likely peaking in the afternoon. There will also be breezy conditions in the area, with gusts of up to 31mph.

RELATED| WTC Final India vs New Zealand: venue, timing, rules and where to watch online

"There’s a chance of some intense showers in the area on the day, as the unsettled conditions move in from Europe to affect large areas of England."