India vs New Zealand XI Warm-up: Prithvi, Mayank aim to build lead

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of day two of the three-day practice match between India and New Zealand XI. This is V.S. Aravind and I will take you through the day's play as action unfolds at Seddon Park, Hamilton.

Report, Day Two

Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami gave an exhibition of high-quality fast bowling on day two of India’s warm-up encounter against New Zealand XI, sending a warning signal for the home team ahead of first Test in Wellington.

For the record, New Zealand was bowled out for 235 in 74.2 overs but Bumrah (2/18 in 11 overs) and Shami (3/17 in 10 overs) used the conditions well and in the process added miles to their legs ahead of the two World Test Championship games.

Umesh Yadav (2/49 in 13 overs) and Navdeep Saini (2/58 in 15 overs) bowled more overs but weren’t half as good as the two premier pacers who troubled the batsmen in all their spells.

With the pitch easing out, Prithvi Shaw (29 batting off 19 balls) unleashed a series of cover drives including a six off a ramp shot while Mayank Agarwal (23 batting off 17 balls) got a maximum with a Nataraja Shot to finish the day at 53 for no loss.

India vs New Zealand XI Warm-up: Shami, Bumrah, Umesh shine as India takes lead

For head coach Ravi Shastri, the basic idea was to check out how his pacers got into the groove and Bumrah and Shami hit the straps straightaway in overcast conditions.

While Umesh and Saini in their first spells bowled too full, Bumrah pitched deliveries on back of length generating disconcerting bounce. He bowled in three short spells while Shami bowled two spells.