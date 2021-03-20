IND Women vs SA Women 1st T20 Live Score Streaming: India crosses 100, Harleen nears 50 against SA

Welcome to the live coverage of the 1st T20I between India Women and South Africa Women from the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow.

Live score: India 110-2 in 16 overs

India in 16.2 overs: A maiden T20I fifty for Harleen Deol. She reaches the landmark in 44 balls.

India 110 for 2 in 16 overs: Just six singles from that over. South Africa will be happy with that result, at this stage of the innings.

Harleen and Jemimah put on 50 runs for the third wicket, in 40 balls.

Final five overs of this innings.

India 104 for 2 in 15 overs: A very good over for India with 10 runs coming from it.

India 94 for 2 in 14 overs: Jemimah gets a move-on to her innings with a boundary and a brace from that over. Twin wides down the leg side and a single made it nine runs from that over for India.

Ismail back for a second spell.

India 85 for 2 in 13 overs: Good over for India, with eight runs coming from it. Harleen into her 40s

An interesting moment occurred in the 12th over, when Wolvaardt fired in a throw from point, the ball hit the stumps and replays suggested that Deol's bat had not been grounded inside the crease and was in the air, when the ball hit the stumps. NO ONE IN THE FIELD APPEALED AND HARLEEN RECEIVED A LET-OFF.

India 77 for 2 in 12 overs: Six singles from that de Klerk over.

India 71 for 2 in 11 overs: An expensive over Luus as Deol strikes two fours and that, coupled with a few singles and an extra, makes it 13 runs from that over. Can that over give India the momentum it needs?

India 58 for 2 in 10 overs: At the halfway mark, India is going under a run a ball. Deol is joined by Jemimah Rodrigues in the middle. Just two runs coming from that Mlaba over.

India in 9.1 overs: WICKET! Shafali is out stumped. She jumps out to go for a big shot, misses the ball and is stumped easily by Jafta off the bowling of Mlaba.

India 56 for 1 in 9 overs: Shafali Verma gives the Indian innings the much-needed impetus with a lofted boundary towards long-off. Profitable over for India, with seven runs coming from it.

India 49 for 1 in 8 overs: Back to back good overs for the visitors as Luus starts with just three runs in her first over.

Captain Sune Luus into the attack. She is three short of 50 T20I wickets for South Africa.

India 46 for 1 in 7 overs: Five singles from Khaka's second over. Good one for South Africa.

India 41 for 1 in 6 overs: A productive over for India as Deol grows in confidence with two consecutive boundaries of the first two balls. Verma makes it a third four, albeit a streaky one as the ball takes the inside edge and goes for four. 14 runs from that over and it ends the Powerplay as well.

A double change for South Africa. Nadine de Klerk replaces Ismail.

India 27 for 1 in 5 overs: Deol gets her first four of this innings with a lofted flick over mid-wicket. Backs that with a single of the next ball. Five runs coming from Khaka's first over.

Ayabonga Khaka into the attack, in place of Nonkululeko Mlaba.

India 22 for 1 in 4 overs: Economical over from Ismail. Just three runs coming from it.

India 19 for 1 in 3 overs: First six of the Indian innings, coming from the bat of Shafali Verma as the right-hander dances down the track and lofts the ball over mid-off for the maximum.

India 12 for 1 in 2 overs: Ismail gets South Africa the first breakthrough, sending Mandhana back to the pavilion. Just one run coming from the other five deliveries.

Harleen Deol walks in at 3.

India in 1.3 overs: WICKET! The hosts lose Mandhana early. The southpaw goes aerial, has no timing on it and it is taken well on mid-off by Anneke Bosch.

Shabnim Ismail to share the new ball with Mlaba.

India 11 for 0 in 1 over: Mandhana gets India off to a fine start with two boundaries, one past the third-man fielder and the other between the third-man and point fielder.

Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma walk out to the middle. Nonkululeko Mlaba to start proceedings for South Africa.

India has handed a debut to Simran Dil Bahadur. The 21-year-old Delhi-born cricketer is a left-hand batsman and a right-arm medium pacer.

Teams: India: Smriti Mandhana (captain), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Harleen Deol, Nuzhat Parveen (wk), Simran Dil Bahadur, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Arundhati Reddy

SA: Laura Wolvaardt, Lizelle Lee, Sune Luus (capt), Mignon du Preez, Lara Goodall, Anneke Bosch, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Nadine de Klerk, Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba.

TOSS: South Africa has won the toss and opted to field in the first T20I

Smriti Mandhana will lead India in place of the injured Harmanpreet Kaur. The opening batter confirmed Kaur won't feature in the first T20I, on Friday.

5th ODI review and T20Is look ahead

The 50-over series between India and South Africa concluded on Wednesday, with the visitors once again chasing down a target, this time with five wickets in hand in the last ODI to clinch the series 4-1.

A two-day gap would have given a slightly new-look Indian team, time to ponder over and correct their mistakes, ahead of the first T20I on Saturday. As mentioned above, the T20I squad has some fresh faces with the likes of Shafali Verma joining the team.

Joining her will be the likes of Harleen Deol, Richa Ghosh and a few uncapped players, in the form of wicket-keeper Nuzhat Parveen, Ayushi Soni and Simran Dil Bahadur.

Monica Patel and C Prathyusha, both of whom debuted in the ODI series, are also part of the T20I squad.

South Africa has an unchanged squad to the one which was victorious in the ODIs and they will carry a lot of confidence into the shortest version and will hope that in-form batters like Lizelle Lee and Laura Wolvaardt and bowlers like Shabnim Ismail and Tumi Sekhukhune carry their ODI form into the T20I series, as well.

Quiet a few milestones was achieved when these two teams played in the ODI series. Here are some milestones that can be achieved during this T20I series.

1.Indian leg-spinner Poonam Yadav is five wickets away from reaching 100 wickets in her T20I career. 2.Left-arm spinner Radha Yadav is one wicket away from claiming 50 T20I wickets. 3.Opening batter Shafali Verma is 13 runs away from reaching the 500-run mark in her T20I career. 4. Jemimah Rodrigues is 70 runs away from completing 1000 runs in her T20I career. 5.Deepti Sharma is two games away from playing 50 T20Is for India. 6.South Africa's Marizanne Kapp is 14 runs shy of reaching 1000 runs in her T20I career. 7. Captain Sune Luus is three wickets shy of reaching 50 T20I wickets.

WHAT THEY SAID: "The ODI series was a disappointment but we need to forget that and move ahead. Some new faces have come in the team, so we need to think fresh,” - Smriti Mandhana,, who will step in for Harmanpreet Kaur for the first T20I, spoke about beginning the T20I series, following the ODI series defeat, with a fresh mindset.

SQUADS: India: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (vice-captain), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Harleen Deol, Sushma Verma (wicket-keeper), Nuzhat Parveen (wicket-keeper), Ayushi Soni, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Mansi Joshi, Monica Patel, C. Prathyusha, Simran Dil Bahadur

South Africa: Sune Luus, Ayabonga Khaka, Shabnim Ismail, Laura Wolvaardt, Trisha Chetty, Sinalo Jafta, Tasmin Britz, Marizanne Kapp, Nondumiso Shangase, Lizelle Lee, Anneke Bosch, Faye Tunniclife, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Mignon du Preez, Nadine de Klerk, Lara Goodall, Tumi Sekhukhune

When does the match begin:

March 20, 7 pm IST

Where to watch:

India Women vs South Africa Women T20Is will be live on Star Sports 2 (and HD) and Star Sports 3 (and HD). The India Women vs South Africa Women ODIs will also be streamed online on Disney+Hotstar.