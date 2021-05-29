India women's team to undergo hard quarantine in Southampton

The Indian women's cricket squad, which will be travelling to the United Kingdom along with the men's team for its month-long series, will also undergo hard quarantine in Southampton instead of Bristol where it is supposed to play an one-off Test match.

Both the Indian teams are awaiting their complete quarantine routine from the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB). The ICC on Saturday did send a media release but it didn't have any specific details about the duration of hard and soft quarantine.

"The Indian women's contingent is not moving to Bristol on landing. Instead they will also be going to Southampton with the men's team and start their room quarantine. With ECB yet to send us the routine that we need to follow, the women's team will only leave for Bristol once the quarantine period in Southampton is over," a senior BCCI official privy to travel details, said.

READ | Jemimah Rodrigues: Don’t want to put too much pressure on myself

Both the teams will be putting up at the Hilton Hotel, which is a part of the Hampshire Bowl Stadium property.

"We need to plan our training schedule and for that intimation about the duration of hard and soft quarantine period is very important. It is the ECB which will handover a complete chart starting from day one of our managed isolation," the official said.

It is expected that the women's team will be putting up at the same hotel which is adjacent to the County ground in Bristol to ensure a safe bio-secure zone for the squad.

The women's team will play its one-off Test from June 16-19 which also overlaps, for a couple of days, with the men's World Test Championship final against New Zealand to be played at the Hampshire Bowl starting June 18.