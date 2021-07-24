Bharat Arun, Wriddhiman Saha, Abhimanyu Easwaran rejoin India camp after isolation

India’s bowling coach Bharat Arun, stumper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha and reserve batsman Abhimanyu Easwaran rejoined the squad in Durham on Saturday, after completing a 10-day quarantine.

They had to isolate in London after being identified as close contacts of training assistant Dayananda Garani, who tested positive for COVID-19. While Arun, Saha and Easwaran joined the camp in Durham, Garani is yet to rejoin the team.

Rishabh Pant, who had also tested positive for the virus, has also joined the squad a couple of days ago. All three players - Pant, Saha and Easwaran - are now available for selection, having missed India's three-day warm-up match against a County Select XI.